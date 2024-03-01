Sen. Cruz Statement on Continuing Resolution Vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after casting a vote against the short-term continuing resolution.

Sen. Cruz said, “Today, Democrats demonstrated how unserious they are about securing the border and defending our ally Israel. Democrats blocked my measure to include the Secure the Border Act to this continuing resolution, which would have solved our unprecedented immigration crisis by building a wall, punishing visa overstays, and reforming immigration parole and asylum laws. I’m undeterred. I will keep fighting to secure the border and defending our nation and our allies.”