Katy ISD to Dedicate David & Terri Youngblood Elementary

KATY, TX [March 1, 2024] – Katy ISD is excited to officially dedicate David & Terri Youngblood Elementary after two former Katy ISD educators who have collectively contributed 77 years of service to Katy ISD. The district’s 45th elementary school opened its doors on August 16, 2023, welcoming more than 900 students for the first day of school.

David & Terri Youngblood Elementary was made possible through the 2021 voter-approved bond. It is located in the northwest quadrant of the district at 25600 Longenbaugh Road.

What: Dedication Ceremony of David & Terri Youngblood Elementary

Where: David & Terri Youngblood Elementary

25600 Longenbaugh Road

Katy, TX 77493

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Media Availability between 4:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

