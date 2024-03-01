Katy ISD Finance Team Earns Award of Excellence in Financial Management

KATY, TX [February 29, 2024] – Katy Independent School District’s Financial Services team has been recognized with the prestigious Award of Excellence in Financial Management, highlighting their commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency in education. This accolade placed Katy ISD among 32 school districts across the state of Texas that received this recognition.

The Award of Excellence in Financial Management, granted by the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO), acknowledges exemplary financial practices and stewardship in managing public funds. Katy ISD’s Financial Services team demonstrated exceptional proficiency in budgeting, accounting, financial reporting, and resource management, ensuring optimal allocation of resources to support the district’s educational objectives.

A TASBO Accounting & Finance Subcommittee developed the criteria for the award based on state and federal guidelines. Each applicant must submit documentation in 11 areas:

Finance department essentials Staffing & training Controls Budget management Processes Cash management Communications Financial reports Financial analyses and projections External staff training Innovation (bonus points)

Katy ISD’s Financial Services team surpassed these rigorous standards, showcasing their dedication to excellence in financial management.

Christopher J. Smith, Chief Financial Officer at Katy ISD, acknowledged the commitment and proficiency of the Financial Services team, emphasizing their vital role in supporting student learning. “Our Financial Services team’s diligent efforts are evident in this award. We are constantly striving to maintain the highest financial management standards and remain well-positioned to address the evolving needs of students, educators and our growing Katy ISD community.”

Katy ISD remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence in financial management, setting a benchmark for educational institutions across the state.

Katy ISD Financial Services Team