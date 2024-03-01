Harmony Public Schools to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for state-of-the-art new campus in Spring, Texas

(Houston) — Harmony Public Schools – Houston North District is thrilled to announce that it will be breaking ground on a new campus in Spring. Demand is high for student enrollment in Harmony Public Schools. According to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in 2023, Harmony Public Schools outranked all other charter school systems in the state with the most students on their waitlist.

“Harmony Science Academy- City Place is the first of a 2-phase process, sitting on a beautiful 28-acre plot. Our new campus will serve grades K-5, allowing more students to receive the high-quality STEM education that Harmony Public Schools is known for. It will allow students to use dedicated Maker Space and PLTW labs. The new campus is set to open for the 2025-2026 school year and will serve approximately 600 students in grades K-5, making this the 11th campus in Houston North.” said Harmony Public Schools Houston North District Area Superintendent, Recep Yilmaz

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system employing roughly 4,000 school professionals statewide. Harmony Public Schools Houston North District offers 10 campuses serving PreK- 12th Grade students. The school’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, character education, project-based learning, and college readiness. Harmony Public Schools-North District is currently accepting applications for both students and team members.

