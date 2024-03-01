Cornyn: Houston HOPE Clinic to Receive $1.3M to Provide Primary Health Care Services

WASHINGTON – The Asian American Health Coalition of the Greater Houston Area (HOPE Clinic) has been awarded $1,353,286.00 to provide access to comprehensive, high-quality primary health care services, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding comes from the Bureau of Primary Health Care’s Health Center Program and was authorized by the FY 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which Sen. Cornyn supported.

“For more than two decades, HOPE Clinic has supplied critical health services to Asian communities in the greater Houston area,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Regardless of income, ethnicity, or background, they consistently provide the highest quality of care to every patient that walks through their door, and this funding will give them the necessary resources to continue meeting the needs of Southeast Texas.”

Background:

HOPE Clinic is a Federally Qualified Health Center that offers affordable and high-quality healthcare services to residents of all ethnicities in greater Houston. Patients at HOPE Clinic can access care in over 33 dialects, including Vietnamese, Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, Hindi, Urdu, Spanish, Burmese, Karen, Swahili, Farsi, and Arabic. This range of language options ensures that patients can receive care that meets their needs.

