Child Advocates of Fort Bend Announces 2024 Gala Theme

Once Upon a Time will be the theme for Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s annual Gala which will be held at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land on Saturday, April 27, 2024. This fun and festive event will feature strolling fairy tale characters, a live and silent auction, raffle, wine, spirits and gift card pulls. Michele Fisher will emcee for the 11th year. Attire for the evening is elegant with black tie and themed attire optional. Exchange Club of Sugar Land and OCuSOFT, Inc. will be the “Fairest of them All” Presenting Sponsors.

“Last year, we served 3,292 children and families who were victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse or neglect. Through three programs and the ”breadth and depth” of 18 services, Child Advocates of Fort Bend has life-saving resources, so children don’t have to endure ongoing abuse, which has immediate and lifelong consequences, both emotionally and physically. Our goals are that every child who has suffered abuse has access to all 18 services offered at CAFB; that they heal from their trauma; that children and adults learn prevention, safety and early intervention efforts to ultimately break the generational cycle of abuse; and that children transform and build supportive networks so they can lead healthy, successful lives. The Gala is our largest fundraiser, and the proceeds go directly to the programs we provide to children and families who are suffering. Our services are a free resource in Fort Bend County, and we are able to do this because of the support from the community,” said Ruthanne Mefford, CEO.

To date, Child Advocates of Fort Bend has served more than 23,000 children. “The Gala iscritical to funding our programs and services for the children and your support has never been more critical than it is today,” said Mefford.

Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available ranging from $2,000 to $15,000. Individual seats are available for $175. To attend the Gala, become a sponsor, donate an auction item or for more information, go to https://www.cafb.org/events/gala/sponsorship-opportunities/ or contact Tarina Sheridan at 281-344-5109 or tsheridan@cafb.org.

Shown front row (L to R) are: Thad Olive, Joni Stinger, Ruthanne Mefford, Camile Edwards, Lori Bisewski, Paul Barnett, Nora Sim. Back (L to R) are: Lee Ivy, Pete Olson, Jeff Dodson, Jeff Deurlien.