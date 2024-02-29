Seven Lakes High School’s Justice Carlton Presented with 2024 McDonald’s All-American Jersey

KATY, TX [February 28, 2024] – Katy ISD’s Seven Lakes High School (SLHS) was filled with excitement and pride as it hosted a special McDonald’s All-American jersey presentation ceremony to honor Justice Carlton, a senior and University of Texas commit, on her recent selection to the 2024 McDonald’s All-American team.

The jersey dedication ceremony was a momentous occasion attended by both the girls and boys basketball programs, student supporters, staff, family, district administrators, and community members. The event featured lively performances by the SLHS cheerleaders, drum line, and Sapphires, adding to the festive atmosphere. The Spartan mascot, representing the school’s proud spirit, joined Grimace, the beloved McDonald’s character, in cheering on Justice as she was about to be presented with the traditional red jersey with gold lettering.

Coach Doug Watson spoke during the ceremony, sharing, “Justice’s selection to the McDonald’s All-American team is a testament to her exceptional talent, dedication, and hard work. We are immensely proud of her accomplishments and thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion with our Seven Lakes High School community. This jersey will serve as a lasting tribute to Justice’s contribution to the school’s athletic legacy for years to come.”

Local McDonald’s store owner and operator, David Glaser, had the distinct privilege to present Justice with the McDonald’s All-American jersey, stating, “Justice, you are now part of an elite group, and it is even more special to congratulate you on this achievement where the game will take place in our own city.”

Humbled by the support and recognition, Justice expressed her gratitude to her teammates, coaches, family, and the SLHS community, saying, “I am truly honored to be chosen as a McDonald’s All-American and to represent Seven Lakes High School. None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of everyone here today. I am grateful for the opportunity to showcase my skills alongside the best players in the nation and to make my school and community proud.”

Justice Carlton’s remarkable achievement of being named to the McDonald’s All-American team places her among an elite group of only 24 girls nationwide, solidifying her position as a standout player in high school basketball. Justice follows in the footsteps of all-time legends who have been named to the McDonald’s All-American Games final rosters – names like Trae Young, Candace Parker, Jayson Tatum, A’ja Wilson, Kevin Durant, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and many more of your favorite players.

With this honor, Justice will proudly represent SLHS on the Girls West team during the McDonald’s All-American game on April 2 in Houston, Texas. As Justice continues her journey to the McDonald’s All-American game, the SLHS community stands united in support, cheering her on every step of the way.

Justice Carlton’s McDonald’s All-American Jersey Presentation Ceremony Photo Gallery