Pink Bows Foundation to Host 2nd Annual Blingo & Bubbles Luncheon

Save the Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

HOUSTON (February 29, 2024) – Pink Bows Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that advocates for and promotes stronger safety protocols and provides safe spaces at large events, will host the 2nd Annual Blingo & Bubbles Luncheon on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at the new PostScript restaurant, 2800 Kirby Dr., Houston 77098.

Chairs Lori and Martin Shellist invite guests to “Bring the Bling” and dress in pink for the champagne lunch that will include six Bingo games, a luxury silent auction, and delicious cuisine courtesy of renowned Chef Bryan Caswell.

Emcee Audacy’s 96.5 The Mix Sarah Pepper and a special “guest host” will call the Bingo games while Monkee’s of Houston, a high-end women’s boutique owned by Lisa and Scott West, present Spring fashions and host a raffle to win some of the outfits modeled throughout the luncheon.

Silent auction and bingo prizes include a spectacular curated treasure trove of offerings, including travel to New York City, local cultural experiences, luxury handbags and gifts, dinners at Houston’s top restaurants, and much more.

WHEN: WHERE: COST: Friday, April 19, 2024 10:30 a.m. – Doors Open Noon – Luncheon and Bingo PostScript Houston 2800 Kirby Dr. Houston 77098 Tables: $2500-$20,000 Individual Tickets: $250

For tickets and sponsorships, visit Pink Bows Foundation – Blingo and Bubbles (networkforgood.com). For more information about Pink Bows Foundation, https://pinkbowsfoundation.org.

For additional information or questions, contact Stella Simon at info@pinkbowsfoundation.org.

About Pink Bows Foundation:

The Pink Bows Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit based in Houston, was founded May 1, 2022, and promotes stronger safety protocols to be consistently implemented at entertainment venues, while providing safe spaces and protecting attendees to prevent avoidable injuries or death.

The Foundation provided their signature Pink Bows Safe Space™ at several Houston events in 2023, including the Bayou City Art Festival and “Deck the Hall Ball” hosted by Audacy, 96.5 The Mix, and Sarah Pepper. The Safe Space can be found this Spring at the Bayou City Art Festival, Art Car Parade, Houston Pride Parade, and the Big As Texas Fest.

The Pink Bows Safe Space is designed for individuals who feel overwhelmed, anxious, or uneasy, and need a mental health break. The safe space offers a quiet and calming environment where attendees can remove themselves from the chaos and relax, take deep breaths, find a peaceful spot to sit, focus on an object, listen to soothing music, or speak to a Mental Health Counselor.

The Pink Bows Foundation is a tribute to the life of Madison Dubiski, who passed away at the age of 23 while attending the Travis Scott AstroWorld Music Festival. After Madison’s death, a local initiative called Pink Bows for Madison sparked an outpouring of love and support. The initiative quickly went viral and spread across the country and internationally, with thousands of pink bows being placed in her honor.

More information on the foundation at: https://www.pinkbowsfoundation.org/ and follow on Facebook and Instagram.