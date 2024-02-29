Harmony Public Schools wins 51awards at TSPRA Star Awards

For the second year in a row, Harmony Public Schools finished among the Top 3 most-recognized school systems in Texas for school public relations

SUGAR LAND – The Harmony Public Schools Department of Communications & Marketing was honored with 51 awards for excellence in school communications and marketing by the Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) at the organization’s annual awards, held Feb. 28 in Sugar Land, Texas.

Each year, TSPRA recognizes communicators in school districts, education foundations, education associations and organizations for their work in print and electronic media categories.

In 2021, Harmony became the first Texas public charter school in TSPRA history to earn a Star Award. Within three years, the department has grown into a school PR powerhouse. Harmony’s 51 awards were the third-most of any school system or organization of any kind in Texas.

Among the awards earned by Harmony were 24 gold awards, 20 silver, four bronze, two “best of” awards and was named a finalist for a Crystal Commendation.

“Harmony has a wonderful and unique story to share,” Harmony Chief Communications & Marketing Officer John Boyd said. “Our team is honored to be recognized by our TSPRA colleagues across Texas for the work we do in spreading positive school culture throughout our system.”

Those from Harmony recognized in various categories were:

John Boyd, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer

Susan Campbell, North Texas District Director of Communications & Marketing – Secondary Schools

Evelin De La Rosa, Marketing Manager

Shadan Gunonu, Videographer/Photographer

Tim Hallila, Graphic Designer

Candice Keutzer, Houston South/West District Director of Communications & Marketing

Emre Konak, Webmaster

Emma Lewis, North Texas District Director of Communications & Marketing – Elementary Schools

Sally Magnuson, Houston North District Director of Communications & Marketing

Allen Reid, Photographer/Videographer

Tracie Seed, Central Texas District Director of Communications & Marketing

Ajdina Selimovic, Communications Manager

Harmony also was awarded 20 awards last summer from the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA), including the Golden Achievement Award.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness. Harmony is now accepting applications for both students and team members for the 2024-25 school year.

The Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) is a nonprofit, professional organization dedicated to promoting public schools through effective communications. TSPRA, an award-winning chapter of the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA), was chartered in 1962 and incorporated in 1977. With more than 1,150 members, TSPRA is comprised primarily of public information and communications professionals who serve the public school districts and education organizations of Texas. The membership also includes superintendents, administrators, principals, web/technology/ electronic media and graphic professionals, education foundation executive directors and their boards, association executive directors, school consultants, vendors and others who support public education in the state. TSPRA provides professional development, resources and networking opportunities for members and others in the education community.