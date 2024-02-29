Communities In Schools of Houston hosts A Night in Wonderland 45th Anniversary Gala to support students in the greater Houston area

WHAT: Communities In Schools of Houston hosts its 2024 A Night in Wonderland 45th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, April 4th at The Post Oak Hotel, chaired by philanthropists Lauren and John Brollier and Cassie and John Milam, with honorary chairs Kirby and Scott McCool and Judy and Charles Tate. The magical evening supporting the valuable and impactful work of Communities In Schools of Houston begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour, then dinner and the program. Rounding out the event is live entertainment by the popular Houston-based band Klockwork, including dancing.

Special guest at the 45th Anniversary Gala is Rey Saldaña, President & CEO of Communities In Schools national organization in Arlington, VA. Also, during the program, guests will watch a powerful video about the life-changing work of CIS Houston, in addition to hearing heartwarming testimonials. This brings a personal touch to the gala festivities.

Funds raised from the CIS Gala will support the CIS mission to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. Currently serving 163 campuses across Greater Houston, CIS places at least one full-time CIS Student Support Manager on each partner campus to deliver comprehensive direct services including counseling, academic support and health and human services.

CIS also provides students with tailored referrals to community resources. Whether a student needs someone to talk to, healthcare services, school supplies, or a safe place to live, CIS is there to help. Additionally, the Mental Health Initiative, started 12 years ago, offers mental health and behavioral interventions throughout school campuses.

WHEN: Thursday, April 4

6:30 p.m., cocktail hour

7:30 p.m., dinner and program

9 p.m., dancing

ATTIRE: Wonderland Whimsy Cocktail

WHERE: The Post Oak Hotel

1600 West Loop South

Houston, TX 77027

CHAIRS: Lauren and John Brollier

Cassie and John Milam

HONORARY

CHAIRS: Kirby and Scott McCool

Judy and Charles Tate

TICKETS: Individual tickets start at $500, and tables for 10 range from $5,000 (Caterpillar level) through $50,000 (Queen of Hearts level). Underwriting opportunities are still available.

FOR MORE: https://www.cishouston.org/gala-2024

# # #

Images: Link to photos of co-chairs here

Photos courtesy Communities In Schools of Houston, Jenny Antill, Emily Jaschke

ABOUT: Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS) is an organization that empowers every student, regardless of race, zip code, or socioeconomic background, to realize their potential in school and beyond. During the 2023-2024 school year, CIS is serving 163 school campuses across Greater Houston. CIS places at least one full-time staff member on each partner campus to deliver direct services and to connect students and families with needed community resources. We collaborate with more than 350 community partners each year to help students see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. CIS works alongside students, families, alumni, and stakeholders to create meaningful change that impacts lives today and generations to come.