University of Houston-Downtown Accounting Students Provide Income Tax Preparation Assistance

HOUSTON (Feb. 28, 2024) – It’s tax season again, and the University of Houston-Downtown’s annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (UHD VITA) program is underway, providing free income tax preparation with electronic filing to individuals who need assistance in preparing their federal income tax returns, namely:

Individuals with $76,000 or less of annual earnings.

College students.

International individuals

Senior citizens (no income limit).

Visual, Hearing, Language, Disabled, or otherwise impaired individuals.

UHD VITA also provides tax preparation services for specific charitable organizations to serve eligible students, individuals, and families.

“Now in seventh year, UHD VITA is a win-win for the community and for the university,” said Assistant Professor of Accounting and International Business Cynthia Lloyd, who directs the UHD VITA program. “We are providing a much-needed service for those who can’t afford a tax specialist while we are preparing our Accounting Majors for success in their academic pursuits toward professional job-readiness. We currently have eight active volunteers, serving up to 200 clients to date.”

All UHD VITA student volunteers and interns undergo IRS advance training and certification in order to participate in the UHD VITA program. The program operates weekly on Zoom using a “drop-in” system every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

UHD VITA also showcases UHD’s Marilyn Davies College of Business, home to one of the largest MBA programs in the region. TheStockWatcher.com called UHD a “notable institution providing high-quality online MBA programs. … UHD ensures that its graduates are well-prepared to succeed in their chosen career paths.”

For more information, visit UHD VITA website.