Don’t miss The Pillowman , written by Martin McDonagh and directed by Melinda L. Beckham at The MATCH beginning Friday, March 8th 2024, tickets also on sale at matchouston.org .

Music/Theatre/Performing Arts

WHAT

ONCE UPON A TIME: A NIGHT OF MUSIC WITH THE PILLOWMAN

WHO

Featuring Hescher, Tyagaraja, Taleen, The Manichean



WHEN

Featuring Wednesday, March 13, 2024: 7:30pm

WHERE

MATCH – Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston

Matchbox 3, The John P. McGovern Theater, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002

BOX OFFICE

713.521.4533 | https://matchouston.org/events/2024/pillowman

TICKETS

All tickets are “Pay What You Can” ($20 Suggested)

Approximate run time

2 hrs 30 minutes (two 10-minute intermissions)

PRESS CONTACT

Cory Sinclair

sinclair@hescher.com

ABOUT HESCHER

Hescher is Cory Sinclair, an artist and musician from Houston who lives in Austin, TX with his wife and daughter.

Sinclair is deeply involved in Dirt Dog Theatre Co.’s production of The Pillowman this March, filling dual roles as both composer/sound designer and lead actor in the play itself. This is Sinclair’s third collaboration with the Houston theatre company.

“There’s always been a dramatic element to my music and performances which comes from a background in theatre. My work on The Pillowman allows me the opportunity to bring both creative roles to the stage: the actor and the musician,” muses Sinclair.

Hescher was awarded the 2022 Houston Theatre Award for Best Sound And Score for his work on A Steady Rain by Keith Huff, also produced by Dirt Dogs Theatre Co.

“Hescher’s score is the best of the season: atmospheric, incredibly moving, absolute perfection. Who is he, and why hasn’t he been heard everywhere in Houston’s theater?” – D.L. GROOVER, JESSICA GOLDMAN AND MARGARET DOWNING, HOUSTON PRESS, August 22, 2022

“The original score from musician Hescher is breathtaking, and becomes the third cast member with much to say eloquently and brilliantly.” – Broadway World: Stage Review, “A Steady Rain” 2022



“The [movie’s] most defining feature comes from its significant focus on score as a means to convey both narrative and atmosphere. The soundtrack is a f***ing stunning mix of electronic noise, ambiance, atmospheric noise and genre film inspired tunes.” – Grimoire of Horror: Film Review, “The Barn” 2021



HESCHER VIDEO LINKS:



“Once Upon A Time: A Night of Music with The Pillowman” | Event Video/Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/89siDjqt3uE



“Music For Stage: A Steady Rain” | Original Score Trailer

https://youtu.be/4Vg_vnnqe2w



“Music From The Barn: A Horror Film” | Horror Soundtrack Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r58ab6R-aac



“The Rift” | Original Electronica Concept Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82xMGGytmD4



“Shelter” | The xx Cover | Music Video

https://youtu.be/CGuMDKQiEhM





WEBSITES & SOCIALS:



linktr.ee/heschertx

hescher.com

instagram.com/heschertx



linktr.ee/itstaleen

instagram.com/itstaleen

instagram.com/tyagaraja

ABOUT DIRT DOGS THEATRE CO.

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. creates multi-faceted theatrical productions that enrich and entertain audiences, inspire artists, and honor playwrights. It was established in 2015 by Houston theatre veterans, Trevor B. Cone, Malinda L. Beckham, and John Baker. Dirt Dogs collaborates with Houston artists and playwrights to provide an opportunity for new works to be seen, and previously produced ones to breathe new life. www.dirtdogstheatre.org.