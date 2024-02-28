Libraries Plan Special Children’s Activities for Spring Break

Families with children of all ages are invited to celebrate their Spring Break with special activities that are planned at Fort Bend County Libraries throughout the week of March 8-16.

In addition to the regular weekly children’s programs, these free programs offer an opportunity for families to unwind and have fun at the library during the break from the regular school routine.

Materials for these activities are made possible by the Friends of the Library organizations that support each library.

These activities are free and open to the public; a library card is not needed to attend programs. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the branch library or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

MARCH 8 – 15

· Teddy-Bear Camp – March 8-15 – Mission Bend Branch Library (all ages).

Children can bring their second-favorite teddy bear or toy and sign them up for teddy-bear camp between March 8 and 15. The earlier in the week they come, the more adventures their teddy bear will have! (“Campers” should be backpack-sized or smaller.) Each day throughout the week, the library’s Youth Services staff will post photos on the library’s Facebook page showing the stuffed animals and their adventures! After all of their activities at Teddy-Bear Camp are over, the stuffed animals and toys will be ready to return home. Children can pick up their teddy bears, enjoy a snack, and see how much fun everyone had during Teddy-Bear Camp at the Library!

o Registration & Drop Off: Opens at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 8.

o Pick-Up: Friday, March 15, anytime between 2:30 and 3:30 pm.

MONDAY, MARCH 11

Board Games & Jigsaw Puzzles – George Memorial Library (Richmond) – Monday-Friday, March 11-15 , 10:00 am-4:00 pm, Middle Grades Room (2 nd floor) ( all ages ). Families are invited to stop by the library anytime during this come-and-go event to take a break with a variety of card games, board games, jigsaw puzzles, and Jenga.

– (Richmond) – Monday-Friday, , 10:00 am-4:00 pm, Middle Grades Room (2 floor) ( ). Families are invited to stop by the library anytime during this come-and-go event to take a break with a variety of card games, board games, jigsaw puzzles, and Jenga. Interactive Family Movie Night – George Memorial Library (Richmond), 6:00-8:00 pm, (all ages). Free tickets will be available starting one hour before the movie begins. Using pre-established prompts and props, the audience is encouraged to sing, cheer, and react along with the film. About the movie: After a lifetime of legendary heists, notorious criminals Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula are finally caught. To avoid a prison sentence, the animal outlaws must pull off their most challenging con yet – becoming model citizens. Under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade, the dubious gang set out to fool the world that they’re turning good – only to discover that they genuinely want to change their ways! This animated comedy adventure, released in 2022, is rated PG.

Bluey Bash! – Fulshear Branch Library, 2:00-4:00 pm (all ages). Families with children of all ages are invited to this Bluey extravaganza! Enjoy crafts, games, and activities all about Bluey!

· Pajama Night Story Time – Missouri City Branch Library, 6:00-6:30 pm (all ages). Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, action rhymes, and a take-home craft activity. Pajamas and blankets are welcome!

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

Interactive Family Movie Day – Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2:00 pm (all ages). Using pre-established prompts and props, the audience is encouraged to sing, cheer, and react along with the film. In this movie, Edward Asner is the voice of Carl Fredrickson, an aging widower who recalls a promise he made to the girl he fell in love with many, many years ago – a shared dream of exploring the world. Now in his 78th year, Carl is determined to realize this dream, and he launches his house into the sky via thousands of balloons. Right after lift-off, he discovers a stowaway in the form of an overly optimistic young Wilderness Explorer named Russell, who is working on his “Assisting the Elderly” badge. Together, they embark on an adventure, where they encounter talking dogs, an evil villain, and a rare bird named Kevin. Released in 2009, this animated comedy/adventure film won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. This movie is rated PG.

· Afternoon Drive-In Movie – First Colony Branch Library, 2:00 pm (all ages). Families with children of all ages will have an opportunity to create their own Mario kart while watching a movie based on the Super Mario video games. This 2023 animated film is about a plumber named Mario who teams up with his friends, Princess Peach and Toad, to find Mario’s brother, Luigi. Together, they hope to defeat the evil Bowser and save the Mushroom Kingdom. This film is rated PG. Registration required.

· Texas Snakes & More – Fulshear Branch Library, 2:00 pm AND 3:00 pm (grades K-5). Two sessions of this popular presentation will be available for youth in grades K-5. Hear about different species of snakes and learn more about them before having a chance to touch or hold one! This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Fulshear Branch Library.

Creative Connection: Emoji This! – University Branch Library (Sugar Land) – 2:30-3:30 pm (grades 4-8). Students will test their knowledge of emojis with some rounds of emoji trivia. During the first part of the challenge, a variety of emojis and emoji combinations will be presented, and students will take their guesses and prizes will be awarded to the first-round winners. During the second half of the challenge, students will try their hands at emoji math and “cook” up some funny emojis using the digital Emoji Kitchen. Snacks will be available. NOTE: Park inside the gated lot (VISITOR LOT 4). Bring your parking ticket with you inside the library to be validated by library staff. Parking is FREE if you get your ticket validated. Parking outside the gated lot may result in a parking violation from the University of Houston.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

· E-Z Science Lab – First Colony Branch Library, 2:00 pm (all ages). Families with children of all ages will explore the fascinating world of science by visiting different stations and conducting experiments.

Creative Connection: Spring-Break 60-Second Showdown — George Memorial Library (Richmond), 3:00-4:00 pm, (grades 4-8). Students will race against the clock to complete a series of exciting 60-second challenges. Prizes, free snacks, and drinks will be provided.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

· Carnival Games & Scavenger Hunt – First Colony Branch Library, 2:00-3:00 pm (all ages). During this come-and-go event, families with children of all ages can participate in games, crafts, and a library scavenger hunt.

After-School Break: Pi-Day Celebration – University Branch Library (Sugar Land), 2:30-3:30 pm (grades K-5). Students will learn more about the numerical value of Pi (3.14) with a jewelry craft, estimation station, math puzzles, and more! NOTE: Park inside the gated lot (VISITOR LOT 4). Bring your parking ticket with you inside the library to be validated by library staff. Parking is FREE if you get your ticket validated. Parking outside the gated lot may result in a parking violation from the University of Houston.

· Creative Connection: Black-Light Party – Fulshear Branch Library, 6:00 pm (grades 4-8). Youth in grades 4-8 will have music, games, and crafts at this glow-in-the-dark black-light party!

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

· Family Movie Day – Missouri City Branch Library, 2:00-4:00 pm (all ages). Using pre-established prompts and props, the audience is encouraged to sing, cheer, and react along with the film. About the movie: Based on the Super Mario video games, this 2023 animated film is about a plumber named Mario who teams up with his friends, Princess Peach and Toad, to find Mario’s brother, Luigi. Together, they hope to defeat the evil Bowser and save the Mushroom Kingdom. This film is rated PG.

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

· Preschool Story Lab: Gardening – First Colony Branch Library, 10:30 am, (ages 3-6 years). This activity is for preschoolers from 3-6 years of age and their caregivers. The Preschool Story Lab is a creative story time event that encourages children to discover and explore concepts in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). The activity will begin with a brief story time to introduce the topic of the month: Gardening. Children and their caregivers may then rotate through a variety of hands-on activities based on that theme.