LIBRARIES OFFER FREE ONLINE ACCESS TO WALL STREET JOURNAL, NEW YORK TIMES, & MORE

Fort Bend County Libraries offers online access to a variety of news outlets from around the world, making millions of full-text articles from newspapers, journals, magazines, newswires, transcripts, and blogs available free to library cardholders for research or daily use.

With professional subscriptions to different digital services, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) enables library cardholders to access online current and past editions of publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, the Houston Chronicle, and many more.

Throughout the month of March, demonstrations of these online news resources will take place at library locations around the county, but library users are welcome to inquire about the service at any time. For quick and easy access, click on the Today’s Newspaper icon on FBCL’s homepage.

The demonstrations will take place at the following locations:

· March 5, 10:30-11:30 am – Albert George Branch Library (9230 Gene Street, Needville). Learn how to access the Houston Chronicle, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal, as well as other news agencies, online from the comfort of home, using FBCL’s subscriptions. Registration is NOT required.

· March 26, 2:00-3:00 pm – Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City). This demonstration will focus on accessing the The Wall Street Journal online, using FBCL’s subscription. Learn how to use the default search tool for articles from the last 90 days, or the advanced search tool for articles from the past four years. Registration is required.

· March 27, 11:00 am-12:00 noon – Fulshear Branch Library (6350 GM Library Road). Learn how to access the Houston Chronicle, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal online from the comfort of home, using FBCL’s subscriptions. Registration is required.

The demonstrations are free and open to the public. To register for a class, visit Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).