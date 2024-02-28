LEARN ABOUT BUTTERFLY GARDENING AT LIBRARY PROGRAM

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library will present a program on “Butterfly Gardening” on Saturday, March 23, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road, in northeast Fort Bend County.

Fort Bend County Master Gardener Mary Parkhouse will talk about which plants attract different types of butterflies to gardens. She will also talk about five types of butterflies commonly found in this area, what they need to survive, and their preferred host and nectar plants.

Parkhouse became a Master Gardener in 2007. She is a member of the FBCMG Entomology Group and has advanced training in entomology.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).