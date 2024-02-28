Katy ISD Board of Trustees Approves Summer Work Schedule for Katy ISD Staff

KATY, TX [February 26, 2024] – During their regular February meeting, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved the summer work schedule for Katy ISD staff.

Starting the week of June 3, Katy ISD will operate on a four-day work week ending the week of July 22, 2024.

With this approval, district offices will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday. District offices will be closed on Friday.

Regular work hours will be observed on the days of July 1 – July 5, 2024, with Thursday, July 4 being a holiday.

Katy ISD will return to the regular workweek schedule on Monday, July 29, 2024, with district offices opening at 8:00 a.m. Monday – Friday.