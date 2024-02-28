Faldyn Elementary Officially Dedicated After Former Katy ISD Educators

KATY, TX [February 28, 2024] – On February 27, Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) proudly commemorated the invaluable contributions and lasting impact of Russell and Cindie Faldyn during the dedication ceremony of Faldyn Elementary. This significant event symbolized a momentous occasion for Katy ISD, as the community united to honor the exemplary service and dedication of the Faldyns.

The dedication ceremony, attended by Faldyn students and staff, families, elected officials, district leadership, district namesakes, and members of the Board of Trustees, showcased the profound influence Russell and Cindie Faldyn have had on the district. Guests were treated to captivating performances by the school choir and were moved by heartfelt speeches delivered by district and city leaders, and the Faldyn family.

“Faldyn Elementary is fortunate to have two devoted namesakes who are committed to the success of Katy ISD students, teachers and staff,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. “The Faldyns have demonstrated a lifetime of exemplary service to the Katy community, and their spirit of service is embedded in the culture of this school,” he added.

Russell Faldyn’s illustrious 34-year career in public education has been marked by a deep commitment to Katy ISD. Beginning as an assistant principal at KHS in 1999, he later held roles at Taylor High School before transitioning to the district office, where he served in various capacities. In 2017, he became principal at Miller Career & Technology Center, where he championed initiatives like the farm-to-market program, connecting students with career opportunities. Faldyn’s impactful career concluded with his retirement in 2020, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to student success and community engagement.

“To witness the dedication of this extraordinary school bearing our name is a humbling experience, one that transcends words,” said Russell Faldyn. “We extend our deepest appreciation to each one of you who has played a role in making Faldyn Elementary a reality,” he added.

Cindie’s distinguished 32-year career in public education was marked by her dedication to fostering learning and excellence. Beginning at Nottingham Country Elementary in 1999, she later helped open Jo Ella Exley Elementary (JEE) in 2004. Named Teacher of the Year at JEE in 2006-2007 and appointed Katy ISD’s first Math Lead Teacher, Cindie’s impact extended beyond the classroom. As JEE’s math and science instructional coach from 2011, she continued to inspire until her retirement in 2021, leaving a lasting legacy of passion and excellence.

“We take immense pride in this exceptional school – the facilities, the dedicated educators, and the commitment to nurturing not only academic excellence, but also the development of every student,” said Cindie Faldyn. “As we embark on this exciting journey, we challenge each one of you to embrace the opportunities this school presents,” she added.

As a poignant tribute during the ceremony, a school portrait that will be displayed at the entrance of Faldyn Elementary was unveiled. The Faldyns were also presented with a planter that includes fingerprints from each student, signifying that Faldyn Elementary is a special place where students can “Bloom where they are planted,” which is the Faldyn motto.

The dedication of Faldyn Elementary stands as a testament to Katy ISD’s deep appreciation for Russell and Cindie Faldyn’s invaluable contributions to education and their enduring legacy.

