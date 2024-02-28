Earth Kind Kids Camp registration open



Parents have an opportunity to involve their elementary-age youngsters in a four-day summer camp that combines fun with learning about horticulture, gardening and environmental science.

The Fort Bend County 4H 2024 Earth Kind Kids Camp will be July 22-25 for youths entering third- through fifth-grade or ages 8-11.

Camp will be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day in Building D of the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 Texas 36 in Rosenberg under the guidance of Fort Bend County Master Gardeners.

The $85 registration fee includes all materials, snacks and a T-shirt. Space is limited to the first 25 paid participants. Go to 2024 Earth Kind Kids’ Camp (agrilife.org) for information and to register. Registration is payable by check, cash or PayPal,

All FBMG fundraisers, courses, and events are brought to the community by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Fort Bend County.