What is a deposition?

A deposition is an important step in the legal discovery process, which is a formal way of collecting testimony from a witness prior to a trial. It is an out-of-court statement made under oath by a witness and is preserved for use in court or in discovery. This process is conducted by attorneys of the parties to a legal case who are allowed to interrogate the deponent, the person giving the testimony, in the presence of a court reporter who records the entire session. This deposition transcript can be used during the trial in two ways: to affirm the case of the party that took the deposition or to discredit the witness’s testimony if it contradicts the statements in their deposition.

Depositions play an essential role in the process of litigation for several reasons. They offer a civil litigation attorney a thorough preview of what a witness may testify to in court, allowing both parties to adjust their strategies in response to what is expected to be said. This discovery phase facilitates the determination of the strengths and weaknesses of the parties’ case, encouraging settlement discussions by creating more predictable outcomes. In addition, depositions can also be used to keep the testimony of witnesses whose presence at the trial may not be possible, which means that their accounts can still be part of the proceedings.

The deposition format enables a wide variety of questions that may not be admissible in court, thus giving attorneys the freedom to delve deeply into the witness’s knowledge and opinions. Although depositions are taken under oath, deponents are obliged by law to speak the truth and they may be penalized for perjury just as lying in court. This dimension emphasizes the gravity of the process and its role in the justice system, because it affects the integrity of the trial process and the search for truth.

What not to say at a deposition?

Deposition requires that you handle the conversation cautiously because what you say may hugely define the outcome of a case. There are a few vital points to keep in mind about the don’ts of this process. Learn about tricks lawyers use in depositions.

In the first place, do not use absolute statements if you do not know for sure. Expressions such as “I never” or “I always” can bind you, since they do not allow for any exceptions or forgotten occurrences. Legal opponents can use such absolutes to attack your credibility, particularly if they find just one instance that is contrary to your declaration.

Another pitfall is speculating. It is typical to try and fill in the gaps of your memory or to give what you believe might have happened but doing so can provide you with false information unintentionally. If you are not sure of an answer it is acceptable to say “I don’t recall” or “I’m not sure.” Guessing may result in inconsistencies in your testimony which the opposing counsel could use to attack your credibility.

Overloading the recipient with more than is required can also be harmful. Every question should be listened to with attention and answered in a direct and short manner. Unwarranted disclosures or digressing beyond the limit of the question can bring about unwanted complexities or disclose further information which may be detrimental to your case. Keep to the relevant information and do not volunteer information that is not required.

Lastly, one should avoid jokes, sarcasm, or any unserious answers. Depositions are serious legal proceedings, and all statements are given proper consideration and documented. Something which may seem like an innocent joke might be misunderstood or taken out of context, which can create complications in the legal process or even harm your case.

To sum up, during a deposition, one should be very careful in communication, to avoid the use of absolutes, speculation, providing too much information, and jokes. Being focused, honest, and brief will help you keep your credibility and sustain the integrities of your witness.