THE ART CAR PARADE RETURNS FOR ITS 37TH YEAR BRIGHTER, BOLDER AND BIGGER THAN EVER WITH A HOST OF NEW COMPONENTS

THE 37TH PARADE WILL FEATURE BROCK WAGNER, SAINT ARNOLD’S FOUNDER AND BREWER, AS GRAND MARSHAL AND WORLD-RENOWNED SCULPTOR, DAVID BEST, THE ORANGE SHOW’S 2024 ARTIST IN RESIDENCE

Houston, TX – February 26, 2024 – The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art – one of the largest nonprofit organizations in the country dedicated to the preservation, documentation and exhibition of visionary and outsider art – today announced the date, schedule of special events, and Grand Marshal for The Orange Show’s 37th Annual Houston Art Car Parade Weekend presented by Team Gillman. From April 11 to 14, Houston will transform into the global epicenter of art cars, culminating in the grand parade on Saturday, April 13th. This celebration will unveil more than 250 mobile masterpieces, with nearly 100 innovative creations making their debut, inviting the public to participate in 4 days of expressing their personal artistic flair.

For a comprehensive visual look at the Houston Art Car Parade Weekend, watch this VIDEO

2024 GRAND MARSHAL

The Orange Show for Visionary Art is excited to announce Brock Wagner, Founder and Brewer of Saint Arnold Brewing Company, as Grand Marshal for this year’s parade. “We’re so grateful to Brock and Saint Arnold for their unwavering support and given the longstanding partnership between The Orange Show and Saint Arnold, it’s only fitting for Brock to assume the distinguished role of Grand Marshal,” said Executive Director of The Orange Show for Visionary Art, Tommy Ralph Pace. Wagner is a distinguished graduate of Rice University and the visionary founder of Saint Arnold in 1994. He combines his homebrewing expertise with a passion for creating world-class beers tailored to local tastes, a commitment that has earned Saint Arnold numerous awards for its exceptional brews.

Since 2015, Brock has seamlessly woven his love for beer and the Art Car Parade, exemplified by the release of Saint Arnold’s Art Car IPA, solidifying the brewery’s deep roots with The Orange Show for Visionary Art. Brock follows in the footsteps of Houston luminaries such as Bun B, Marilyn Oshman, JJ Watt, Dan Akroyd and George Clinton.

ART CARS IN SCHOOLS

Through its longtime partnership with Houston Independent School District (HISD), the Orange Show will continue its tradition of integrating Art Car-related programming into the curriculum schools throughout the district and beyond. The result is the participation of 30+ plus schools and youth groups from across the state who have designed and built art cars under the instruction of their teachers or mentors.

Presenting Sponsor Team Gillman has strengthened their alliance with The Orange Show for Visionary Art even further this year by kicking off a new annual partnership that will provide 10 vehicles per year to Houston-area schools for the purpose of building an Art Car to be presented in the Houston Art Car Parade. This year the ten recipient schools are Westbury High School, Red Elementary, Ortiz Middle School, Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy, Milby High School, Bellaire High School, Tanglewood Middle School, Sam Houston Math, Science & Technology Center High School, and Madison High School.

DAVID BEST – 2024 ORANGE SHOW ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE

Adding even more excitement to this year’s parade, renowned California-based sculptor David Best will be riding one of his infamous art cars in the parade and has been named The Orange Show’s 2024 artist in residence. Best, renowned for his internationally acclaimed salvaged wood temples showcased at prestigious events such as Burning Man, is poised to create the “Houston Temple.” The grand reveal is scheduled for the Art Car Ball on Friday, April 12, culminating a year-long creative journey. This 12x12x24 feet temple will be a tribute to Houston’s creative spirit. The temple is set to start construction in early April and involves Best’s Temple Crew and members from Houston’s underserved communities. From tributes to extended viewing hours, the temple will become a space for individual and collective reflection, culminating in a public burning ceremony in December 2024.

HISTORY OF THE HOUSTON ART CAR PARADE

The Orange Show’s Houston Art Car Parade began in 1988 as a small gathering of 40 artists and just 2,000 spectators. The following year, the parade had doubled in participant size as the crowd swelled to tens of thousands and has been growing every year since. Today, it continues to maintain its place as one of the city’s largest free public events, drawing hundreds of thousands of curious spectators who can’t resist the magic of Art Cars, lowriders, masterfully-wheeled contraptions, bejeweled roadsters, custom-crafted classics, and fur-covered, metal-modified, fire-breathing varieties as well as Houston’s finest, loudest, slowest and bangin’ masterpieces – SLABS.

2024 HOUSTON ART CAR PARADE WEEKEND SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

The Orange Show’s Houston Art Car Parade Weekend includes the opportunity for the public to engage with art cars and their owners at locations across Houston at free and ticketed events taking place over ten days. The line-up includes the following (with more events and announcements to be added in the coming weeks):

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Easter Orange Art Car Hunt – 10 am at Smither Park (2441 Munger Street) – A 40-year-old Orange Show tradition and a fun, free and creative Easter Egg hunt for the whole family. Let the kids loose to find hundreds of candy-filled eggs, prizes, and, of course, oranges! Kids and families will also have an opportunity to see and explore a selection of Art Cars and meet their artists. The hunt kicks off promptly at 10:30 am. To RSVP, click here.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

The Main Street Drag presented by H-E-B – 9 am beginning and ending at Orange Show World HQ (2334 Gulf Terminal Drive) – Designed to “bring the parade to the people” the Main Street Drag is an opportunity for Art Cars and their artists to visit schools, hospitals, nursing homes, developmental facilities, and other locations where residents may not be able to participate on their own during the Art Car festivities. Over 100 cars will create a series of “mini parades” that will make their way to designated locations as the artists spend time showing off their rolling masterpieces, talk about their inspirations and how they built them while bringing smiles to everyone along the way.

For photos of Main Street Drag (photos by Morris Malakoff) CLICK HERE

For b-roll of Main Street Drag CLICK HERE

Art Car Sneak Peek at Discovery Green – 6-10pm (1500 McKinney Street) – A free and family-friendly evening under the stars in Downtown Houston featuring live music, art activities for the kids, food & drinks, and the opportunity to interact with 100+ art cars and on display and meet their artists throughout in the park and along Avenida Houston. The annual Art Car Sneak Peek is one of the first public opportunities to see new entries rolling in this year’s parade.

For b-roll of the Art Car Sneak Peek CLICK HERE

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

The Legendary Art Car Ball – 6 pm – 11 pm at The Orange Show World Headquarters (2401 Munger Street) – The wildest party of the year returns! Experience a collision of creative vision and automotive brilliance in a night of electrifying displays, interactive installations, wild costumes and pulsating beats. Join the movement where cars become canvases, pushing boundaries and redefining art.

Be the first to see world-famous artist David Best’s Houston Temple, and enjoy musical performances from HeartByrne, Henry Invisible, Free Rads 2nd Line; performance art from The Renegade Carnies; and art installations from Paul Kittelson, Patrick Renner, INPUT/OUTPUT, Moon Papas, Hannah Bull and Alexandra Lechin. Tickets start at $40 and are available at https://www.thehoustonartcarparade.com/art-car-ball.

For photos of the 2023 Legendary Art Car Ball CLICK HERE

For B-Roll of the 2023 Legendary Art Car Ball CLICK HERE

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Lineup Party – 11 am on Allen Parkway between Taft St. & Bagby St.– your chance to peruse all 250+ art cars as they get ready for the parade. Enjoy live music, beverage booths, food trucks, games, prizes and an exciting activation from our friends at Meow Wolf.

H-E-B Kids Creative Zone – 11 am at Sam Houston Park (1000 Bagby Street) – Ideally situated on the frontlines of the parade starting cars, the H-E-B Kids Creative Zone features an array of creative activities for both kids and adults alike, including an amazing new activation from LEGO®. Guests to the FREE event will enjoy interactive and creative activations and performances from community partners.

Reserved Seating at Heritage Society– 11 am at Heritage Society (300 Dallas Street) – Embark on an upgraded parade adventure this year with the latest addition to The Orange Show’s enhancements – a specially reserved area at the enchanting Heritage Society. Unveiling a seamless blend of convenience and charm, this exclusive spot ensures the perfect vantage point for parade enthusiasts, enhancing the overall spectacle. Enjoy unobstructed 360-degree views of the parade as it passes by on both sides from the comfort of our Grandstands. Indulge in a curated selection of food and beverages available for purchase, and benefit from the convenience of dedicated restroom facilities. Located directly across from the H-E-B Kids Creative Zone, the reserved grandstand seating is the perfect place to bring the whole family. Tickets are $45 for adults and $20 per child (ages 2 – 12) and are available for purchase here.

The VIPit Experience – 12 pm at City Hall/Hermann Square (901 Bagby Street) – The ultimate viewing party and largest fundraiser for the Orange Show’s Houston Art Car Parade Weekend offers

unobstructed front row views of the parade as it rolls through Downtown, all set within the beautiful Hermann Square at City Hall. The event features complimentary bites from over a dozen local chefs and restaurants, cocktails, pre-parade entertainment, kids’ art activities, live parade commentating from notable Houston personalities, and nearby reserved parking. Individual tickets start at $175, reserved tables start at $1,500, and shared or reserved grandstand sections start at $4,500. New to this year’s VIPit experience is the Private Luxury Suite. The suite not only grants exclusive access for 40 guests to the event but also offers a lavish experience within an expansive 1800 square feet of tented space with unobstructed views of the parade route, complemented by a dedicated bartender at a private full-service bar, customizable layout options, specialty catering with dedicated servers and a unique opportunity to showcase branding and decorations. All are all available for purchase at www.thehoustonartcarparade.com.

For photos of The 2023 VIPit Experience (photos by Emily Jaschke) CLICK HERE

The 37th Annual Houston Art Car Parade presented by Team Gillman – 2 pm (Downtown Houston and Allen Parkway) – For the 37th year, 250 rolling masterpieces will take over the city’s streets as nearly 300,000 fans cheer them on from the sidelines. The parade officially begins on Allen Parkway at the I-45 overpass, heading into Downtown before circling City Hall and heading outbound onto Allen Parkway out of Downtown. As always, the parade is FREE TO ATTEND. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at the parade route early to secure their spot and take part in beverage and merchandise stations at the Lineup Party, as well as food trucks, sponsor activations, entertainment and more. After the checkered flag is waved at 2pm, the parade will last about two hours with Allen Parkway and downtown streets opening at 6pm. Parking can be found in parking garages downtown or on side streets along Allen Parkway.

For photos of the 2023 Houston Art Car Parade (photos by Danitza Ladwig & Morris Malakoff) CLICK HERE.

For b-roll of the 2023 Houston Art Car Parade CLICK HERE

SUNDAY, APRIL 14th

Art Car Awards Ceremony – 11am at The Orange Show World HQ (2334 Gulf Terminal Drive) – Over $15,000 will be distributed to Art Car artists and groups in various categories through a judging process that rates entries based on their creativity, artistic techniques, and inspiration. The 2024 Art Car Judges include American Ballet Dancer and former principal dancer for the Houston Ballet Lauren Anderson; Detroit’s Heidelberg Project Founder Tyree Guyten and wife/President of Heidelberg Project Jenenne Whitfield; John Michael Koehler Center for the Arts Curator Laura Bickford; award-winning, internationally recognized multidisciplinary artist and pioneer in the graffiti and street art movement in Houston Gonzo247, and custom carmaker and Orange Show Board member Thomas Pascal Will Robinson. The public is invited to come celebrate the winners and get a final chance to see this year’s Art Car entries and meet their artists.

The complete lineup of participating 2024 Art Cars will be available at www.thehoustonartcarparade.com in advance of Houston Art Car Parade weekend.

ABOUT THE ORANGE SHOW’S 37TH ANNUAL HOUSTON ART PARADE

Celebrating 37 years of “the drive to create,” The Orange Show’s 37th Annual Houston Art Car Festival & Parade presented by Team Gillman is produced by the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art as a celebration of the unique, unusual and visionary form of art – Art Cars. Since its humble beginning as a small gathering of likeminded creatives in the mid-1980’s, the Annual Houston Art Car Festival & Parade has grown into the world’s largest celebration of its kind and one of the city’s largest free public events, showcasing nearly 250 entries designed by professional and amateur artists, schools and youth groups, and individuals or groups from across the country who have an idea and a set of wheels. The Orange Show’s 37th Annual Houston Art Car Parade is proudly presented by Team Gillman and the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, with support from the City of Houston through the Mayor’s Office of Special Events and Houston Arts Alliance, ABC-13, Saint Arnold Brewing Company, H-E-B, Discovery Green, and more. For more information, please visit www.thehoustonartcarparade.com.

ABOUT THE ORANGE SHOW FOR VISIONARY ART

Now in its 43rd year, the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Houston, TX with a mission to preserve, promote and document visionary art environments, provide opportunities for the expression of personal artistic vision, and create a community where that expression is valued. The organization owns and operates The Orange Show Monument, The Beer Can House, and Smither Park in addition to producing the Houston Art Car Parade Weekend – the world’s oldest and largest gathering of its kind. Funding is provided in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, Texas Commission on the Arts, The Brown Foundation, Inc., Houston Endowment, Wortham Foundation, Ruth Arts Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, Humanities Texas – the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Texas Historical Commission, and Arts Connect Houston, as well as private contributions, the Orange Show Board of Directors, in-kind support, and volunteer assistance. For more information visit www.orangeshow.org.