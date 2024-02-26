Gear up for an explosive burst of joy and wonder as Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center’s Spring Break Blast ignites the stage with electrifying energy!

March 9 to 16, 2024

(Closed Sunday, March 10)

Hold onto your hats and buckle up for a wild ride of excitement at the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center’s Spring Break Blast! Brace yourselves, little adventurers, because this week-long spectacle is bursting at the seams with daily performances that will dazzle your senses and ignite your passion for learning. Get ready to plunge into a whirlwind of non-stop activities that promise to unleash your creativity and curiosity. From mind-blowing meet-and-greets that’ll leave utterly astonished, to heart-pounding performances that will leave you on the edge of your seat, each day is a new chapter in the epic adventure of Spring Break.

EVENT LINEUP

Rock the Block

Saturday, March 9

Get set to ignite the town with an electrifying block party extravaganza that will rock your world! Rally your crew, summon your kin, and call up the neighbors because this is the event everyone will be talking about. Prepare for a day bursting with excitement, where every corner holds a new thrill and every moment is packed with non-stop wonder.

Go Wild Day

Monday, March 11

Brace yourselves to unleash your inner wildness because Go Wild Day has arrived, promising an adventure that will set your heart racing like never before! Prepare to dive into a realm where the animal kingdom reigns supreme, and every moment pulses with electrifying excitement. From thrilling encounters to heart-pounding escapades, get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey into the untamed wilderness of your imagination!

Bluey Bonanza

Tuesday, March 12

Prepare to be swept away into a world of boundless joy and endless adventure as the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center undergoes a magical transformation into a vibrant wonderland dedicated to all things Bluey! Get set to immerse yourself in the colorful realm of everyone’s favorite blue heeler, where excitement awaits around every corner.

Fairyland Fables

Wednesday, March 13

Get ready to be whisked away into a realm of enchantment and wonder at our extraordinary event, where each moment glistens with the sparkle of fairy dust and the allure of royal charm. As the tales unfold before your eyes, brace yourself to be spellbound by the graceful spectacle of our majestic dragon dancers, their fiery energy and mesmerizing beauty weaving through the crowd, igniting excitement and leaving you utterly captivated.

Pi Day

Thursday, March 14

Prepare to be swept off your feet by an exhilarating Pi Day extravaganza that promises to leave you spinning with delight! Dive into the festivities as we fuse the magic of mathematics with the joy of celebration, creating an experience as infinite as Pi itself. From thrilling activities to tantalizing treats, every moment of this event is crafted to be a slice of pure joy, ensuring that you’ll leave with memories that will last a lifetime!

Circus Magic

Friday, March 15

Prepare to have your breath taken away as you journey through a world of excitement and wonder at every turn. From jaw-dropping acrobatics to heart-stopping antics, each corner of our event is bursting with thrills just waiting to be discovered. Get ready to be spellbound as we transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, bringing the electrifying magic of the circus to life before your very eyes.

Trolls on a Roll

Saturday, March 16

Gear up for an exhilarating journey where bad hair days are celebrated and joy reigns supreme! Join the unstoppable Trolls as they embark on a mission to prove that happiness is a state of mind. Get ready to unleash your inner songbird, bust a move on the dance floor, and wrap yourself in endless hugs.

***See attached for details.

**For photos: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/bwoahajar6cgclw7qnh8g/h?rlkey=p7iwh6pmtvx6mw0tjjx8pt1g3&dl=0