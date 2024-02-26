The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Infrastructure Planning Division will host an informative event titled “Missouri City Infrastructure Update” on Thursday, March 28, 2024 from 7:30 – 9:00 AM. Join the Fort Bend Chamber’s Infrastructure Planning Division as we host Shashi Kumar, P.E.,

City of Missouri City’s Public Works Director & City Engineer and Angel Jones, Missouri City’s City Manager. Mr. Kumar and Mrs. Jones will be informing participants on plans and updates to infrastructure within the city. This event is sponsored by:

ARKK Engineers, LLC, Consor Engineers, LLC, & Huitt-Zollars, Inc.

Sponsors as of 2.23.24

Registration is currently open and exclusive to Fort Bend Chamber Members. Event Sponsor: $500, Company logo featured on all marketing materials on the Chamber website, company name featured on all Chamber social media platforms, registration page branded with company logo, recognition at the beginning and end of the event, 5 guest invitations, and an elected member of your organization will have the option to give a brief introduction. Individual Member Reservations are $30. At the Door Member Reservations are $40. Register today at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Paige Hitchcock at 281-566-2152 or paige@fortbendcc.org.

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Infrastructure Planning Division, under the leadership of Chair, Trisha Frederick with Pape-Dawson Engineers, LLC, educates and advocates for transportation, infrastructure and development programs throughout the region that promote opportunities for investment that encourage an improved quality of life in our region.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances, and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.