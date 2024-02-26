HOUSTON PETSET AND COUNCIL MEMBER MARIO CASTILLO CANCEL FREE FEB. 27 SPAY/NEUTER AND PARASITE PREVENTION EVENT

Stay tuned for future animal welfare events to be scheduled in District H and supported by Houston PetSet.

HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 26, 2024) – Houston PetSet, a local nonprofit organization working to end Houston’s homeless animal crisis, planned to team up with District H City Council Member Mario Castillo to celebrate Love Your Pet Month and World Spay Day by hosting a free Spay/Neuter and Parasite Prevention event on Feb. 27. 2024. This event has been canceled.

Houston PetSet’s mobile vet clinic and veterinary care staff routinely support companion animals and their pet parents at a wide range of events in the greater Houston area. Please stay tuned for announcements of future events in District H and other communities. Learn more about Houston PetSet’s spay and neuter services here.

“Houston PetSet is especially grateful for Council Member Mario Castillo’s commitment to his community, to pet owners and their beloved pets. District H will continue to provide free and low-cost resources for pet owners through various community events through the end of February, in conjunction with Love Your Pet Month and World Spay Day,” commented Tama Lundquist, Houston PetSet co-president.