Dr. David Lanagan Named Child Advocate of the Year

Dr. David Lanagan was named Child Advocates of the Year for 2023 at Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s Annual Volunteer Celebration on February 22, 2024 at the Fort Bend Epicenter. The event was attended by nearly 200 volunteers, community partners and staff.

He is a true “servant leader”, stated Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO Ruthanne Mefford. “When he takes on a commitment, he is 100% engaged and involved – from the smallest detail to the largest strategic vision. He is present and accessible and can see through complex issues with clarity and decisiveness.” Lanagan joined the board 4 ½ years ago and quickly moved into leadership positions, first as Vice President then later as President. His involvement in the community is extensive. In addition to serving as Chair of our Board of Directors, he served as President of the Child Welfare Board of Fort Bend County and District President of Exchange Club of Sugar Land.

Lynne Spiwak was named Unsung Hero. Susan Krause received the Helping Heart Award and Susan Greer was named the Mariel Barrera Champion for Children. Barrera, a longtime employee of Child Advocates of Fort Bend passed away in early 2017.

Other honorees at the volunteer celebration included Julia Jagnanan (CASA Volunteer of the Year), Charlie Holden (Children’s Advocacy Center Volunteer of the Year), Aguirre & Fields (Development Volunteer of the Year), Elizabeth Barrow (Outreach Volunteer of the Year) and Johnson Development Corp. (Community Volunteer of the Year).

To see a list of all of the honorees or to learn more about volunteer opportunities with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, go to www.cafb.org.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by Strengthening the Voice of the Child, Healing the Hurt, and Breaking the Cycle of abuse and neglect for children and their families in Fort Bend and surrounding counties. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 23,000 children since opening its doors in 1991.

The agency’s Once Upon a Time Gala which supports its programs for children is set for April 27, 2024. Sponsorships of $2,000 – $15,000 are available. Individual reservations are $175. For more information about the Gala or to sponsor contact Tarina Sheridan at 281-344-5109 or tsheridan@cafb.org.

For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5123 or jbrown@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.