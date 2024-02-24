Unlock Your Creativity This Spring Break!

Are you ready to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary? Join us for an unforgettable journey into the world of creative expression at our Spring Break Camps!

Duds to Dazzle Fashion Workshop

March 12th – Embark on an exhilarating adventure where you’ll learn the art of transforming plain or uninspired objects into dazzling fashion statements! Our interactive workshop will empower you with techniques to unleash your creativity and turn “duds” into extraordinary works of art. Gain valuable experience for the Duds to Dazzle Competition through 4-H and leave inspired to express your unique style like never before!

DIY Home Decor Camp

March 14th – Add a splash of color and style to your bedroom decor with our DIY Home Decor Camp! Discover how to create personalized and stylish home decor items that will breathe new life into your space. From throw pillows to lampshades, learn how to transform inexpensive materials into high-quality designs through hands-on activities and expert guidance.

Don’t miss out on these exciting opportunities to unleash your creativity and make memories that will last a lifetime!

Register now to secure your spot and embark on a journey of artistic exploration with us. See you there!

Please click on the link below for more information on both of our exciting Spring Break Camps.

https://fortbend.agrilife.org/youthcamps/

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our office at 281-342-3034.