The Myth of Multi-Tasking April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Multi-tasking is often seen as a valuable skill, yet it poses significant risks when behind the wheel. Many mistakenly believe they can simultaneously handle tasks like using a cellphone while driving, drawing parallels to simple actions like walking and chewing gum simultaneously. However, upon reflection, it’s clear that walking requires minimal cognitive effort and is largely automatic. In contrast, driving and cellphone use demand higher cognitive functions that cannot be effectively performed simultaneously. The brain must switch between these tasks, leading to potential distractions and compromising safety for both the driver and others on the road. In Texas, it is estimated that 1 in 5 traffic crashes are caused by distracted driving, and the problem is getting worse. As part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is launching its “Talk, Text, Crash” campaign to remind drivers to stay focused on the road.

Last year, there were 169,203 distracted driving crashes in Texas. Those crashes killed 487 people and seriously injured another 2824. These crashes are highest among younger drivers ages 16 to 34.

According to TxDOT, 38 percent of Texas drivers say they regularly or sometimes use a cell phone while driving. Text messaging is particularly dangerous, as reaction times double when drivers read or send text messages. A driver texting at 55 mph will lose sight of the road for nearly five seconds, which is comparable to driving the length of a football field while blindfolded. During this time, the car can drift in and out of lanes as well as cross the center line.

Although cell phone use is not the only distraction in the car, it is one of the most common and is a leading cause of distracted driving traffic crashes and fatalities. Text messaging is particularly dangerous. Research conducted by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) found that reaction times double when drivers are distracted by text messaging. Driving requires the use of our visual, manual, and cognitive abilities — texting takes away all three of these at one time.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month: A time to raise awareness of the dangers associated with distracted driving and to encourage Texans to put down their cell phones while driving. With more than 100,000 traffic crashes in Texas each year involving distracted driving, drivers are reminded that using a mobile phone when behind the wheel is a risky habit that they should break.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety and Leticia Hardy, Family and Community Health Educator, from Fort Bend County reminds drivers to put away their cell phones and wait until they arrive at their destination to use their phone. The goal of the campaign is to reduce distracted driving — not only for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, but throughout the year. Although cell phone use is the most easily recognized distraction, all in-vehicle distractions are unsafe and can cause crashes or fatalities. Keep your eyes on the road and arrive alive!