Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2024 is Restoration, Renewal & Regeneration.

Della Barbato, Director of Education, Native Prairies Association of Texas

Native Plants and Prairies

Sunday, April 28, 6 p.m. central, online

In the past 10 years, Houston has experienced a prairie renaissance, including the building of dozens of prominent pocket prairies on school and university campuses. These native plantings are used as both teaching tools and as resilience infrastructure. Join Della Barbato, of the Native Prairies Association of Texas, as she discusses the importance and ecosystem services of native plants and prairies. Topics covered will include the history of coastal prairies, how coastal prairies have influenced our culture, Houston Rodeo, pocket prairies, and the importance of native plants to our wildlife and pollinators. Time for Q&A with the speaker will be provided following her talk. Register for this event on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/native-plants-and-prairies-tickets-849451742027. This event will be recorded and all registrants will receive a link to the recording. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions about this event.