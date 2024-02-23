Photo above: Volunteers hard at work at a past event.

Sunday, April 21, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Willow Waterhole Greenspace

11350 Ricecrest, Houston, TX 77035

Calling people of all faiths or no faith at all in Houston to care for our shared environment during Earth Month! We will engage in hands-on environmental stewardship at the Willow Waterhole Conservation Reserve, including weeding, cleaning up the park and more. This event will offer activities for all ages and skill levels. Meet at 11350 Ricecrest by the Oak tree in the park to sign in. Metro bus line 68 stops nearby, and line 49 is not far. Tools/supplies will be provided. This event is organized by Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston, in partnership with the Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy. The conservancy requires signing of a waiver to participate. Please register for planning purposes on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-2024-interfaith-environmental-stewardship-event-tickets-849410458547. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.