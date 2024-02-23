Now Streaming: State Archives Announces Free Texas History Research Webinars

Austin, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) has announced the latest in its ongoing series of free research webinars, with six new videos to debut throughout 2024. The webinars will be available as on-demand recordings on the TSLAC website at www.tsl.texas.gov/arc/workshops and YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/tslac starting Feb. 23. Full topics and dates are listed below.

Join TSLAC reference archivists and librarians for these quick and informative video introductions to some of the historical research opportunities in the State Archives collections. Each webinar lasts about 20 minutes and presents an overview on a specific topic, allowing both new and seasoned patrons to learn how to access materials in person and online, gain familiarity with the resources available at TSLAC and discover how to best approach the millions of records available to answer their own questions, whether they be about family history, Texas government, local businesses and community organizations or just plain historical curiosity!

Newspaper Resources at TSLAC

Learn how to use the online research guide to find original, microfilm, and digitized newspapers at TSLAC.

Available Feb. 23

Spotlight on SHC: The Woods Sisters and the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation

Commemorate Women’s History Month with a look into the background of the Woods sisters and the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation.

Available March 22

Historical Elections Research at TSLAC

Follow along as reference staff demonstrate how to find information about historical elections at TSLAC.

Available May 24

Military Records at TSLAC

Find out how to locate Texas military service records at TSLAC.

Available July 26

Mexican-American Genealogy Resources at TSLAC

Learn about resources available at TSLAC that are especially helpful for conducting genealogical research into Mexican-American ancestors.

Available Sept. 27

Texas Education Records at TSLAC

Discover the collections and resources available at TSLAC for researching education in Texas.

Available Nov, 15

Previous research webinars on topics including the Texas Digital Archive, historical maps, the Republic of Texas, African American and Native American genealogy, photographic resources at the State Archives and more are available to view anytime online at www.tsl.texas.gov/arc/workshops.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information needed to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.