MISSION BEND BRANCH LIBRARY OFFERS “TASTE OF AFRICAN HERITAGE” SERIES

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library will present a special 6-part series, “A Taste of African Heritage,” on Mondays, March 11 through April 15, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road, in northeast Fort Bend County.

The ancestors of African Americans brought many food traditions that have been lost over the generations, and health has suffered because of the loss. Diseases that are common today – such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and obesity – were less commonly heard of with traditional diets in earlier times.

In this 6-week series, presented by Erica Knighton from the Prairie View A&M Cooperative Extension Office, learn to cook African Diaspora Cuisine and discover tasty recipes and dishes based on the healthy food traditions of people with African roots, with influences from the cultures of the Caribbean, South America, and the southern states of the U.S.

The recipes and dishes demonstrated in this series are based on the African Heritage Diet Pyramid guide, created by the nonprofit Oldways Health Through Heritage. The series is designed to bring the plant-based African Heritage Diet Pyramid to life, allowing participants to discover the major foods and learn how to easily prepare them.

Participants may choose to attend the whole series or individual sessions. The schedule of programs is as follows:

March 11 – “ African-Heritage Diet, Spices, & Herbs ”

– “ ” March 18 – “ Leafy Greens ”

– “ ” March 25 – “ Whole Grains ”

– “ ” April 1 – “ Four Beans & Rice ”

– “ ” April 8 – “ Tubers & Mashes ”

– “ ” April 15— “Fruits & Vegetables & a Healthy Lifestyle”

These programs are free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).