Katy ISD to Dedicate  Russell & Cindie Faldyn Elementary

KATY, TX [February 23, 2024] – Katy ISD is excited to officially dedicate Russell & Cindie Faldyn Elementary after two former Katy ISD educators who have collectively contributed 66 years to public education. The district’s 46th elementary school opened its doors on August 16, 2023, welcoming more than 1,000 students for the first day of school.



Russell & Cindie Faldyn Elementary was made possible through the 2021 voter-approved bond. It is located in the northwest quadrant of the district at 25615 Clay Road.

What: Dedication Ceremony of Russell & Cindie Faldyn Elementary

Where: Russell & Cindie Faldyn Elementary

25615 Clay Road

Katy, TX 77449

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Media Availability between 4:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

**Media Partners are asked to RSVP by noon on the day of the event**

Contact: Nick Petito, General Manager of Media Relations

Email: nicholasvpetito@katyisd.org