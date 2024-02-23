Earth Month EcoChallenge – Conservation April 1 – 30, online

You’re invited to participate in the online Earth Month Ecochallenge! This event offers participants the opportunity to conserve every ecosystem, care for every creature by taking on a challenge in: community, freshwater & oceans, land & forests, climate & air or biodiversity & wildlife. You can learn about these topics, take action in your personal life, advocate or create a new environmental justice/stewardship habit over the course of the month of the challenge!! Two Houston-based teams have already been set up – see the links below to join one of these two teams. Or form your own team, or join as an individual at https://earthmonth.ecochallenge.org/! Have questions about the teams? Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.

Join Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston team: https://earthmonth.ecochallenge.org/participants/join?referral_code=dfa66750-eb88-4390-a005-8bcda174807d&team_id=interfaith-environmental-network-of-houston

Join Lutherans Restoring Creation – Gulf Coast team: https://earthmonth.ecochallenge.org/participants/join?referral_code=9a12f72d-edde-4b1d-81ac-a6cacf5fcfb7&team_id=lutherans-restoring-creation-gulf-coast