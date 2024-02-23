Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m. central, online

As faith communities, we strive to care for the earth. Composting is one way we can do so, by reducing waste sent to landfill from our facilities. Join Steve Stelzer, Program Director for Houston’s Green Building Resource Center, as he educates on a wide variety of composting options for faith communities. From having a compost pile on your faith community’s property, to various types of composters, to services that pick up compostable materials and more, there are many possibilities to consider. Steve will give details on all the options, allowing you to consider what might work best for your faith community. Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/composting-for-faith-communities-tickets-842900045727. This program will be recorded and the recording distributed to all registrants. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.