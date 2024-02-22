Trusted Table, an Interactive Conversation

The Fort Bend Chamber is hosting two-part quarterly discussions where we will present business-related seminars followed by interactive conversations. Engage in open dialogue within our community, providing a safe and supportive environment to share experiences, challenges, and insights on building community within organizations. Discussion may include recognizing blind spots, inclusive leadership, continuous growth & training, implementing unbiased processes, measuring & tracking progress, and accountability & transparency.

Part one of this series will be a Lunch and Learn presentation by Mike Dobert, owner of HR in Alignment, LLC on February 28, 2024 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM followed by a Trusted Table on March 7, 2024 from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM with Mike Dobert and Pranika Sinha, Managing Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Organizational Development with Greystone leading the conversation. Both events will take place at the Fort Bend Chamber office and the Trusted Table will be moderated by King Banerjee, CommUNITY Co-Chair with Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More.

The Lunch and Learn is $30 and the Trusted Table is a complimentary event for Fort Bend Chamber Members. Individuals can RSVP online at www.fortbendchamber.com or contact Jamie Loasby at 281.566.2163 or jamie@fortbendcc.org.

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce (FBCC) is committed to educating, leading, and influencing our organizations in creating inclusive workforce cultures that enhance their competitive advantage. The FBCC understands the unique differences we represent within our community fosters innovation and creativity in our organizations, thereby increasing performance. We do this by learning, engaging, and promoting a sense of belonging to strengthen the Chamber, our members, and the community.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.