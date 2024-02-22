Members Choice Credit Union Hosts Employee Volunteer Day to Lend a Helping Hand to Katy Christian Ministries

Houston, Texas (Feb. 22, 2024) – The entire team at Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU) rolled up its sleeves to participate in an “Employee Volunteer Day” lending a hand at various Katy Christian Ministries (KCM) locations on Monday, Feb. 19.

Team members from all MCCU departments helped with a range of activities, largely to support KCM’s food pantry and resale store operations. They sorted clothing and food donations, and packed snack and hygiene bags for those in need.

“Since COVID, nonprofit organizations have had a challenging time rebuilding their volunteer corps, so we wanted to collectively do something that would make a significant impact for KCM,” said Luke Billeri, president, and CEO of MCCU. “The spirit of teamwork and passion during our volunteer day was truly remarkable. Witnessing our entire organization volunteer together was a reminder about the power of cooperative action – a core principle of credit unions. I encourage everyone to volunteer as a way to support worthy causes and make a difference in our community.”

MCCU has supported KCM for several years as part of the Members Choice CARES program, which supports local charities through fundraising and volunteerism.

“In a time of dire need in our community when time, talent and treasure is so valuable to non-profits, it is angels such as from Members Choice Credit Union that keep us focused in fulfilling our mission. We remain steady to address food insecurity, alleviate economic distress, equip homes, and mental health,” said Deysi Crespo, executive director of Katy Christian Ministries.

“We felt the love, care and unconditional support; united in the spirit of making a long-lasting impact for families in need. From sorting and organizing food at our food pantry, to working in the resale stores, to making self-care packs, all was done with contagious joy, positivity and lots of smiles! We couldn’t be more grateful for joining forces with us and planting seeds.”

For more information on MCCU and the Members Choice CARES program, visit www.mccu.com.