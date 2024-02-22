LEARN LINE-DANCING BASICS AT MISSION BEND BRANCH LIBRARY

To kick off rodeo season, Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library will present a demonstration of popular line dances on Saturday, March 9, beginning at 2:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County.

Library staff will demonstrate and teach basic steps of popular line dances that can be choreographed to different styles of music. No previous line-dance experience is necessary, and a partner is not needed. Dancers of all experience levels will learn (or review) some basic line-dance steps and terms. A few easy, beginner dances will be taught. Those attending the class are encouraged to wear smooth-soled shoes for dancing on carpet.

Line dancing is a popular style of dance in which a partner is not needed. Dancers stand in lines or rows and do the steps together at the same time, with a leader for guidance.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).