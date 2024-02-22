Head to Galveston This Spring Break for Fun on the Beach, New Experiences  

Galveston Beach Parks Open March 9, Attractions Open Daily for Spring Break

GALVESTON, Texas (Feb. 22, 2024) – Spring break is right around the corner which means flocks of Texans and regional travelers will be saying goodbye to winter as they head to the beach. Galveston’s beach parks will open March 9, and that’s just the beginning of what visitors can experience on the island this season.

Galveston Beach Parks Open March 9

While Seawall beaches are open year-round, several of the island’s public beach parks – Stewart Beach, East Beach and Dellanera R.V. Park — will open for beachgoers March 9 for the 2024 beach season, offering a variety of special amenities. Visitors to the beach parks can take advantage of restrooms, showers, beach chair rentals and other concessions. Be sure to check out the new mobile amenities at Stewart beach featuring ADA accessible decking, trailers, restrooms, showers and shade located closer to the beachfront. In addition, beach wheelchairs are available at Stewart and East Beach to check out for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Drone Show Takes the Sky March 10

The skies over downtown Galveston will light up with hundreds of drones on March 10. Visitors to the island can take their places on The Strand in front of the Galveston Railroad Museum at 25th Street. The drones will begin flying at dusk and will dazzle spectators with 3D scenes, animations and lifelike motions in the sky above.

Free Sandcastle Lessons at East Beach

Budding architects can learn how to build sandcastles from the pros during free sandcastle lessons taking place March 9 and 16 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at East Beach and every Saturday thereafter from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekends. Some supplies are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring beach buckets and shovels.

Popular Galveston Attractions Open Daily for Spring Break

Many of Galveston’s popular attractions will be open daily during spring break. The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier amusement park will be open every day March 8-17. The island’s many historic mansions and museums such as Bishop’s Palace and the Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig & Museum will also be open daily throughout the season.

Moody Gardens Introduces Spring Break Camps and Guided Tour Adventures

At Moody Gardens, visitors can explore the Aquarium, Rainforest and Discovery Pyramids and much more. Pyramid Kids Camps for children grades K-8 will take place from March 11-15. They feature a mix of activities, animal presentations, games, crafts and more. Junior golfers can hit the links during a camp set for March 12-14. Adults can share in the fun, too. The Spring Adventures program includes early entry into themed attractions in the rainforest and aquarium pyramids starting with a guided tour and followed by an animal presentation. Go to www.moodygardens.org for more information.

Washed Ashore Sculptures on Display

Spring Break brings an opportunity to view five Washed Ashore sculptures made entirely from marine debris. Most are more than six feet tall and include depictions of coral reefs, jellyfish, penguins, sharks and more. They will remain in Galveston until March 30. The sculptures are located throughout the island: Rosa the Bald Eagle at Pier 21, Gretta the Great White Shark at Saengerfest Park, Stanley the Sturgeon at the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, Brody the penguin at the Children’s Museum and Lidia the seal at Moody Gardens. The Washed Ashore sculptures serve as monumental reminders about the hazards of single-use plastics and their harmful impact on marine life.

New Environmental Initiatives Aimed at Keeping Beaches Clean

Visitors to Galveston’s beaches will have new ways to help keep them clean for all to enjoy. At several locations, they will find Up2U free trash bags to collect their waste and Beach Toy Borrow boxes to recycle used beach toys. Additionally, the Leave No Trace ordinance will be enforced during the spring and summer seasons. The Leave No Trace ordinance mandates that visitors do not leave belongings on the beach overnight — like coolers, chairs, and tents — to protect wildlife and prevent items from being washed into the ocean.

Cultural Experiences in Galveston’s Downtown Cultural Arts District

The Galveston Downtown Cultural Arts District, an official cultural district designated by the Texas Commission on the Arts, offers an intriguing selection of theaters, shops, restaurants, and museums that are well worth visiting. The Victorian architecture of Strand Street, widely known as The Strand, makes for a charming stroll as you shop for unique finds or grab sweets at LaKing’s Confectionery. Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand is a free family park home to a life-size chessboard and regular live entertainment. Be sure to also check out the district’s 20-plus art galleries, displaying fine art, sculpture and photography in beautifully restored historic buildings — many can be found on Postoffice Street.

Where’s VICi?

Want to learn more about things to do and see on Galveston Island? Be on the lookout for the mobile visitor information center. VICi is a 1975 Dodge Travco motorhome, remodeled and retrofitted for the 21st century. The friendly visitor staff will be handing out free Visit Galveston goodies and have all the information to guide guests to all the best spots on the island. For more information on where you can find her this spring break, visit www.visitgalveston.com/blog/wheres-vici.

Save Big with the Galveston Island Pass

Visit Galveston provides visitors with a special passport to adventure and savings with the Galveston Island Pass. The pass allows visitors to experience multiple Galveston attractions on one ticket and save 40 percent off regular admission prices. For more information and to purchase a pass, visit www.GalvestonIslandPass.com

About Galveston Island

Galveston Island is a historic beach town located on the Gulf of Mexico just 50 miles from Houston. The island is best known as a vacation destination, offering 32 miles of beaches, a variety of family attractions, Texas’ premier cruise port and one of the largest and well-preserved concentrations of Victorian architecture in the country, including several National Historic Landmarks. Galveston Island is the birthplace of Juneteenth and home to popular amusements such as Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn Galveston Island Waterpark, as well as a variety of museums and recreational activities from surfing to birding. For more information on Galveston Island go to www.visitgalveston.com or call 1-888-GAL-ISLE.