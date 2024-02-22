A New Rodeo Tradition in Harris County: Hat Toss Day!

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo To Officially Welcome the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with a Hat Toss to Rodeo Officials

Harris County, TX, February 22, 2024, In an exciting display of Rodeo culture, tradition and community spirit, Judge Hidalgo along with County officials will welcome the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo by tossing the hat over to Rodeo officials during Harris County’s First Ever Hat Toss Day.

This new tradition will signal the start of the iconic event here in Houston and an unofficial kick-off to Rodeo season. This is an exciting way to showcase the beginning of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

In addition, Hidalgo along with Rodeo Chairman Pat Mann Phillips, will embark on another trailblazing moment by becoming the first riders on the Carnival’s newest attraction, the exhilarating Joker 360 ride.

Who:

Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Judge

Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff

Ryan Walsh, CEO/Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation Executive Director NRG Park

Pat Mann Phillips, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Chairman of the Board

Dr. Chris Boleman, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, President & CEO

Howdy, Rodeo Mascot

What: Harris County Officials Toss the Hat to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

When: Thursday, February 22, at 9:00 AM

Where: 1 NRG Parkway, Houston 77054, Use N. Stadium Drive (Gate 12) for entering and exiting NRG Park and park in the Red lot. Once parked, media will walk in between the Astrodome and NRG Stadium to the SE corner of the exterior of NRG Stadium.

Location of Press Conference: