Tony Award-Winning Musical THE CHER SHOW comes to Houston April 16 – 28 HER LIFE. HER STORY. HER LEGEND.

February 21, 2024

IMAGES AVAILABLE HERE

The stunning brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW comes to Theatre Under The Stars in Houston for 16 performances, April 16 – 28. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Tickets for THE CHER SHOW are on sale now and start at $40. Tickets can be purchased online at TUTS.com, by phone at 713-558-8887, or by visiting the Theatre Under The Stars Box Office at 800 Bagby. Groups of 10 or more can be purchase tickets by contacting Christina Benavides at christina@texasgrouptickets.com.

“We are thrilled to present The Cher Show! It’s all the glamour and glitz befitting the icon, the legend that is Cher. Dance to her music, be dazzled by the costumes and enjoy a fabulous night here at Theatre Under The Stars,” said TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture – breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

For more information, visit www.TheCherShowTour.com.

BIG LEAGUE PRODUCTIONS (Producer) is celebrating its 30th season of producing and general managing Broadway tours of shows and attractions throughout the world. For more information, visit www.BigLeagueProductions.org.