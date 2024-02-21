The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency: 10th Annual Barbara Devetski College Scholarship Essay Contest 

Application Deadline: Saturday, March 23, 2024

HOUSTON (February 21, 2024) – The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, is now accepting applications for the 10th Annual Barbara Devetski Scholarship Essay Contest. Two winners will receive a $2,500 scholarship towards tuition for the 2024 fall semester.

The scholarship was created in loving memory of Barbara Devetski, the organization’s first Executive Director who served in that capacity for over two decades.

The Women’s Fund invites Houston area, college-bound, graduating high school senior girls, who plan to enroll in a minimum of nine college credit hours in the 2024 fall semester to participate in its essay contest. The essay must include the importance of resiliency, a time or situation in which the applicant was resilient and explain what they learned from the situation and how it has prepared them for college. For full scholarship details and eligibility requirements visit www.thewomensfund.org/scholarship.

The deadline for submissions is Saturday, March 23, 2024, by 11:59 p.m. CST. The winners will be announced at The Women’s Fund Spring Membership Luncheon at Tony’s on Friday, May 17, 2024.

For 45 years, The Women’s Fund has educated girls and women in the Houston-area through classes, workshops, lectures, and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current and future health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 10,000 women and adolescent girls and distributes close to 10,000 publications each year at no cost.

For more information on The Women’s Fund visit www.thewomensfund.org and for questions about the 10th Annual Barbara Devetski Scholarship Essay Contest, please contact Jennifer Ramirez at 713-623-6543 or Jennifer@thewomensfund.org.

About The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency

The Women’s Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools they need to be advocates for their health. Since 1979, The Women’s Fund has served women and girls by providing health education community seminars, programs and publications.

The Women’s Fund collaborates with community partners to provide its programs and resources free of charge to the communities with limited access to health information. Houston area women and girls learn resiliency skills to increase self-efficiency, decision-making, goal setting, communication, and resourcefulness to be their own health advocates and ensure positive health outcomes for individuals and communities.

For more information, visit www.thewomensfund.org, call 713-623-6543, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.