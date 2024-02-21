 Student Fees Advisory Committee Statement on University of Houston’s President, Dr. Khator’s Rejections of Student Fee Recommendations

“University of Houston students must come together to support our student-led recommendations to prioritize critical life saving student services on campus.”

Houston, TX – Student Fees Advisory Committee (SFAC), released the following statement in response to the University of Houston’s President, Dr. Khator, rejections of student-led recommendations of the $23 million student fee allocated funds:

“In the 16 years that Dr. Khator has been the President at the University of Houston, there has never been a rejection of the Student Fees Advisory Committee’s recommendations.” said Yusuf Kadi, chairman of the Student Fees Advisory Committee. “Of the $23 million student fee dollars, $8.3 million has been historically allocated to Athletics representing 36% of all student service fee revenues. During the committee review process the committee felt that there was a lack of transparency coming from the department of Athletics. If Athletics wasn’t going to utilize the money in the best interest of the students, then we had an obligation to send those funds to the places on campus that needed it most, which is why we decided to reallocate $1.5 million to student services.”

“President Khator’s rejection of the two fairly reasonable recommendations was a shock to the committee.” said Jesus Nieto, member of SFAC. “Many of the student fee funded units in dire need of funding are units like C.A.P.S, Cougars in Recovery, the Children’s Learning Center, Center for Student Empowerment, etc. These units are critically underfunded and crucial to the success of the student body here at the university because these units provide services to those students who are facing mental health and wellness barriers.”

“We felt very strongly as a committee that the department of Athletics should partition and utilize student service fees specifically for student programming and marketing. It was imperative we ensure as a committee that the student fee allocated dollars are being invested wisely, which is why we recommend an external review of the athletics department, something that has been routinely done for almost every other major department at UH during President Khator’s tenure.” said Yusuf Kadi.

SFAC unequivocally plans to exercise their legislative right and contest the decision at the UHS board of regents meeting. The committee hopes the regents will see the deadly consequences of the president’s funding priorities and side with the student-led recommendations, and accountability. Devoting inordinate funding to athletics at the expense of critical lifesaving services to students will result in more blood on the University’s hands.

Various student advocacy groups on campus are working together to organize a demonstration starting at 10:00 AM through 2:00 PM against President Khator’s decision at the public Board of Regents meeting set for February 21st, 2024.

The UH Student Fees Advisory Committee is a legislatively authorized committee (under Texas Edu. Code Sec. 54.5062) composed of seven student members and two faculty members tasked with oversight over $23 million of mandatory funds collected from students for student services (outlined in Texas Edu. Code Sec. 54.5061). Each year, the committee presents their recommendations to President Khator for initial approval before being forwarded to the UH System Board of Regents for final approval.