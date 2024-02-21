Katy ISD Unveils New Logo and Mascot for Freeman High School

KATY, TX [February 20, 2024] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) is thrilled to announce the unveiling of the new logo and mascot for Freeman High School, the district’s latest addition set to open its doors in August 2024. Approved as part of the 2021 Bond package, the Freeman High School Golden Eagles represent a significant investment in the future of education in the Katy community.

Designed through collaboration with students, faculty, and community members, the logo encapsulates Freeman High School’s commitment to excellence, reflecting the school’s desire to foster a vibrant and spirited environment where every student and staff member can thrive.

“We are incredibly excited to reveal the new logo and mascot for Freeman High School,” said Gina Cobb, Principal of Freeman High School. “As we define our core values, we will be guided by the characteristics of the Golden Eagle. We can’t wait to see our students, staff and the community unite as we embark on this exciting journey together.”

The unveiling of Freeman High School’s logo and mascot signals a significant milestone in the school’s journey towards becoming a cornerstone of academic excellence and community pride in Katy ISD.

Go Golden Eagles!