Katy ISD Launches ECG Screening Initiative at First UIL Physical in 2024

KATY, TX [February 21, 2024] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) is proud to announce a significant turnout for its first physical of the year, with 65 cheerleaders choosing to participate in the optional electrocardiogram (ECG) screening. This milestone event marks a crucial step forward in proactive healthcare initiatives within the district.

The ECG screenings were conducted by Katy ISD nurses on-site at Legacy Stadium during the University Interscholastic League (UIL) physicals. The availability of this advanced screening option is a testament to Katy ISD’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for the well-being of its students and staff.

“We are thrilled to see such a positive response from our student-athletes and their families regarding the optional ECG screenings,” stated Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics at Katy ISD. “This initiative reflects our ongoing dedication to prioritize the health and safety of our students, and we believe that early detection through ECG screenings can play a vital role in ensuring their overall well-being.”

The introduction of ECG screenings builds upon Katy ISD’s proactive approach to healthcare, following the recent acquisition of 10 state-of-the-art ECG devices through a generous donation from AETNA.

“We are grateful for AETNA’s support that has enabled us to implement these critical healthcare initiatives,” said Lance Nauman, Director of Risk Management at Katy ISD. “The overwhelming participation in the ECG screenings emphasizes the importance of early detection in safeguarding the cardiac health of our students and staff.”

All Katy ISD health plan participants and their qualified dependents who are enrolled in the District’s Health Plan will have access to the ECG service. The first scheduled ECG screening offering for qualified staff will be in the spring of 2024.

The next date for UIL physicals for students is April 30.

The relevance of this initiative is profound. Callie Marie Mitchell, a 16-year-old student and cheerleader at Morton Ranch High School, passed away in August 2023 from an undetected heart issue. Her parents, Scott and Michelle Donahue, have been instrumental as advocates, encouraging students, parents and guardians to take part in this optional service by getting screened.

ECG Screening Photo Gallery