Katy Home & Garden Show and Barndo Expo Returns March 23-24 with new features and attractions.

Compare. Update. And reimagine your home and garden.

Katy, Texas (February 21, 2024)— The 18th Annual Katy Home & Garden Show and Barndo Expo is back March 23-24 at the Katy ISD Ag Center with hundreds of exhibitors, vendors, and speakers all under one roof to help with your home improvement and garden needs. Whether you are looking for new flooring, windows, kitchens, baths, or ideas to spruce up your backyard, comparison shop on everything all under one roof. Enjoy live demonstrations, workshops, and seminars on topics like gut health, building a barndo, interior design and more. Plus, features like Pet Central, Artisan Alley, Fresh Ideas Stage and the always popular Barndominium Expo will be featured. Tickets are available at the door.

Meet Stacee Lynn the leading expert in barndominium design and build at the Barndominium Expo, sponsored by Toyota of Katy. Barndominiums continue to be a hot suburban and rural design trend. Come hear Stacee Lynn talk about the latest design ideas for steel and post-frame Barndos and the technology being used to improve designs and the customer experience. She will also discuss the growing trend toward multi-generational family compounds. Have fun learning at this informative session full of energy and creativity.

Other show features include Artisan Alley, featuring handmade art products from area artists like Ami’s Art Glass, Golden Beaver Woodworks, and more. Pet Central for the fur baby is where you can discover new products and services for your four-legged family members. And now is the time to get planting and spruce up the yard. Talk to experts about building that long-awaited outdoor living area with features like pergolas, outdoor kitchens, outdoor fireplaces, and unique outdoor furniture. Plus, stock up on Texas natives at the always popular and sell-out Brookwood Community’s plant sale. Find idea-inspiring seminars for the home which will be featured Saturday and Sunday on the Ikea Fresh Ideas Stage. Check the website for a complete listing of speakers.

Meet Stephen Ritz, author and founder of the Green Bronx Machine, an award-winning school academic program that puts the art and science of growing vegetables indoors at the heart of project-based learning in the classroom. Part of his classroom success comes from utilizing the innovative Tower Garden concept. Tower Gardens are truly the future of gardening, using 90% less water and land resources and producing 30% more yield. What Ritz has done in education with Tower Gardens will be featured in the documentary Generation Growth, which will be aired at the White House in early April before being released to audiences nationwide. Ritz will make a guest appearance at the Juice Plus+ Tower Garden booth both Saturday and Sunday alongside Andrea Bohn, wellness educator and certified health coach.

Andrea Bohn is leading the Sourdough and Gut Health Workshop, a hands-on workshop where participants will make and take sourdough bread along with a 103-year-old starter. Eighty percent of the immune system function comes from the gut and 90% of the body’s serotonin (mood regulating hormone) is made in the gut. The foods we eat have a major impact on our health, and sourdough has numerous health benefits that attendees will learn about at the workshop. Find out how to improve your health in 2024.

Returning for a second year is the Youth Entrepreneur Market featuring area students ages 6-17 with a penchant for businesses. These young business leaders are showing off their business acumen early with business models that have cultivated idea implementation, product cost, packaging, budgeting, ROI, and marketing. Come shop with them and support young entrepreneurs in the making!

“Shopping local is a key to keeping a community thriving,” explains Robyn Cade, President of RJC Productions, producers of the Katy Home & Garden Show and Barndominium Expo and we have been supporting area businesses for 18 years. If you are redoing your kitchen, bath or tackling any other home project you will be able to talk to multiple experts at one time. In this busy world that is an actual cost savings,” Cade added.

Do not miss this opportunity to explore the best in home and garden design! And the first 100 attendees each day receive a FREE $5 Starbucks gift card – courtesy of Vitewall. With hundreds of experts under one roof it is a fantastic opportunity to comparison shop. To register for a $250 shopping spree or for additional information, directions to the Katy ISD Ag Center, and seminar times, visit katyhomeandgardenshow.com or call 832-392-0165. Tickets are $9 at the door. Children twelve and under are free. Parking is FREE. Show hours are Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.