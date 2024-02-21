Houston Arboretum & Nature Center to hold Dedication and Unveiling Ceremony for new Texas Historical Commission Marker on Saturday, Feb. 24 starting at 1 p.m.

WHAT: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center will hold a Dedication and Unveiling Ceremony to celebrate the new Texas Historical Commission Marker from the State of Texas, which recognizes the Arboretum’s historical importance in as an environmental landmark benefiting the citizens of Houston through its conservation and education efforts.

The marker, to be installed at the Nature Center, notes that efforts spanned the 1920s – 1950s to set aside an Arboretum outside of Memorial Park. Science educator Robert Vines and philanthropist Susan Clay McAshan worked together “to secure permanency during the environmental awakening of the 1960s.” Vines and McAshan saw an arboretum as a unique opportunity to teach conservation to children, encouraging them to safeguard the future of the planet by starting in their own backyards.

The then-Houston Botanical Society operated the 155-acre sanctuary and changed course from plans for manicured grounds to conservation of a natural ecosystem, which is what the Arboretum is today. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Arboretum took place on February 17, 1967 and was attended by Secretary of the Interior, Stewart Udall. Today the Arboretum is a public/private partnership with the City of Houston.

