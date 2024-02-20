Houston Grand Opera to Host Themed Experiences for Audiences at The Sound of Music

Company invites community to join in celebration of Military Appreciation Day,

Pride Night, and Mother’s Day at three spring performances of the family-friendly musical

HOUSTON—February 20, 2024—Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is proud to announce a new initiative that will welcome members of the community to the Wortham Theater Center for special themed experiences to take place this spring at three performances of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music.

The May 5 matinee performance of the beloved musical will bring Military Appreciation Day, during which the company will honor veterans and active-duty service members. The entire community is invited to join HGO to mark the occasion with activities including a pre-show national anthem performance and color guard ceremony; a theater seat reserved for our fallen soldiers; and more activities presented in partnership with groups including Vet Tix. Veterans and active-duty service members will receive 25 percent off tickets to the musical, as well as discounted food and drink items.

The May 11 evening performance of The Sound of Music will be Pride Night, hosted in celebration of Houston’s LGBTQIA+ community and presented in partnership with groups including the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, the Montrose Center, and Houston’s New Faces of Pride. Audiences will enjoy a special performance from Pride Chorus Houston; themed cocktails and décor; the chance to see a historic Gilbert Baker Pride flag; and more. HGO will provide partner organizations with ticket offers to share with their members and the people they serve.

The May 12 matinee performance of the musical will take place on Mother’s Day and bring special experiences for moms and families. Audiences will have the opportunity to commemorate the occasion with a themed photobooth; enjoy new Mother’s Day-themed brunch items and treats available for purchase; toast the mothers in attendance with a complimentary rose after the show; and more.

Details

Military Appreciation Day: Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Pride Night: Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Mother’s Day: Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Performances of The Sound of Music run from April 26 to May 12, 2024, and take place at Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave.

Tickets range from $25 to $210. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737.

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (76 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering Community and Learning initiative has served as a model for other arts organizations. The company invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.