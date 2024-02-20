Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Houston announces “March into Mentoring” push for new mentors to volunteer to be a “Big” to a youth in need

HOUSTON, February 20, 2024 – Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Houston announces its “March into Mentoring” push to encourage volunteers to sign up to be a mentor to a child who needs extra help from a caring adult to succeed in life. Since 1950, the nonprofit has operated under the belief that every child has incredible potential. As the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”).

“We are excited to move into the month of March with “March into Mentoring,” to recruit new adult volunteers to be a big brother or big sister to mentor a deserving child or teenager,” says Alistine Turnbull-Blackshear, BBBS Houston Market President. “This can transform a child’s life and set them on the path to success through strong guidance and leadership, preparing them with life skills, academic support, workforce exposure and more.”

Turnbull-Blackshear notes that the greatest need for “Bigs” right now is with Black males ages seven through 14. Mentors aged 21 and up of all racial and ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Generally, male “Littles” are matched with male “Bigs,” but females or couples can also serve as mentors.

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) develops positive, meaningful relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people. At the center of its mission is one-to-one mentoring, with each mentor spending time with his or her mentee through one of three primary programs: Community-Based, School/Site-Based, and mentor2.0.

Community-Based is the traditional mentor model where a child is matched with an adult volunteer mentor and participates in outings and activities. Bigs and Littles meet a minimum of two times a month throughout the year and are able to participate in a variety of BBBS-sponsored events and programs. Deep bonds are formed, which can positively impact the child’s life trajectory.

School/Site-Based – Mentoring takes place at a school or partner site with a focus on academic achievement and planning for the future. Littles meet with their Bigs weekly throughout the school year during a non-core class, extended lunch break or after school.

mentor2.0 is designed to help students graduate from high schools and to be prepared for the future – socially, academically, and professionally. Mentor2.0 leverages email communication with in-person events to reach high school students through a technology-driven program that is flexible on the mentor’s and mentee’s schedules.

BBBS Greater Houston is always looking for caring volunteers to help guide youth from ages six through 21. Donations from individuals, foundations and companies are key to keeping the nonprofit running.

Fundraisers and other events provide income and exposure for BBBS. Signature events for 2024 include:

“Swing For Kids’ Sake” on May 13, the annual golf tournament at Wildcat Golf Club to raise funds for the BBBS mission.

“An Evening for Potential” on Oct. 5, the annual gala and largest fundraiser of the year.

Electric After- Party on Oct. 5 following An Evening for Potential.

“Pickleball for Kids’ Sake” on Nov. 9 with sponsored teams competing in a Pickleball Tournament, with food, beverage, music and more.

Peer to Peer “For Kids’ Sake” events include Corn Hole and Bowling for third party partners, where participants solicit donations from friends, family and colleagues and vendors.

Go to www.bbbstx.org/greater-houston/ to learn more or to donate.

Courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters