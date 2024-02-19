Walk Across Texas! Adult program kickoff set for March 11 in Fort Bend County.

February 14, 2024 (Rosenberg, TX) – The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Fort Bend County will host a Walk Across Texas! Adult program from March 11 to May 5.

The Walk Across Texas! (WAT!) Adult program is an online, eight-week program designed to help Texans be more active using a team-based approach. Up to eight Team Members are encouraged to work together towards the goal of virtually traveling across Texas. Your favorite physical activities are logged as ‘miles walked’ and contribute toward your team’s mileage total.

“You can walk together, individually, outside, at a mall, at a grocery store or at a gym — any way that fits your schedule and lifestyle,” said Leticia Hardy, County Extension Agent – Family & Community Health. “Keep track of your team’s miles to see if together you can go the equivalent of the 833 miles it would take to walk across Texas in eight weeks.”

The Family & Community Health Department will be holding a virtual informational meeting on February 26 at 10:30 am. The meeting will cover what is WAT, who can participate, how to join and any questions you may have.

For more information about WAT or for the link to the informational meeting, please visit our Fort Bend County Walk Across Texas website at https://fortbend.agrilife.org/fch/physical-activity/walk-across-texas/.

If you have trouble with registration, please contact Leticia Hardy, County Extension Agent – Family & Community Health or Victoria Zwahr, Program Coordinator – Family & Community Health

The Walk Across Texas! Adult program is a FREE, eight‐week online program designed to help Texans establish the habit of regular physical activity. Since 1996, thousands of Texans have participated in the Walk Across Texas! Adult program.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a unique education agency that provides programs, tools, and resources on a local and statewide level that teach people improved agriculture and food production, advanced health practices, environmental protection, economic, and youth programs. With 250 county offices serving Texans in all 254 counties, county Extension Agents serve families, youth, communities, and businesses throughout the state.

All of our programs provide objective, practical, and science-based information in conjunction with Texas A&M AgriLife Research and the Texas A&M University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu