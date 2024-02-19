UHD Announces Carole E. Clerie in New Role of Vice President for Human Resources

HOUSTON (Feb. 19, 2024) – The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) announces that Carole E. Clerie has been selected to become its inaugural Vice President for Human Resources.

In this position, Ms. Clerie will be responsible for identifying and implementing long-range strategic talent management goals with a commitment to employee relations, organizational development, and the mission of UHD in cooperation with the University of Houston System. Ms. Clerie will also provide leadership and oversight of the Division of Human Resources, setting, enforcing, and evaluating legally compliant HR policies, procedures, and best practices.

Ms. Clerie, a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources, will join UHD on April 1, 2024, with more than 15 years of higher education experience. Her current role is as Chief Human Resources Officer for Texas State University.

Prior to Texas State University, Ms. Clerie served Columbus State University as Director of Human Resources, Fort Valley State University in Georgia as the Chief Human Resources Officer, and Lynn University in Florida as the Director of Employee Services. Her combined experience includes employee relations, payroll and benefits administration, classification and compensation, salary grade development, recruitment and talent acquisition, professional development, records and data management, risk management, communication, and wellness initiatives.

Ms. Clerie earned her bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Florida Atlantic University and an MBA in finance from Lynn University.

