National Charity League, Inc. the Ladybird Chapter, Recognizes its Senior Class for Achievement

National Charity League, Inc., Ladybird Chapter, proudly honored 22 members of the Class of 2024 during Senior Recognition on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at the Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond, TX.

Top row left to right: Alexandra Beidle, Shari Durand, Emma Guild, Kara Thigpen, Caroline Moore, Evalyn Dorris, Sarah Guild

Middle row left to right: Hannah Gilliam, Leah Autry, Emily Foreman, Madeline Bartlett, Landry Wells, Miya Ortega, Lauren Hartman, Emerson Moore, Nicole Cleckler

Bottom row left to right: Solène Partouche, Cassie Cleckler, Hannah Halfen, Lacey Frugé, Ellory Ram, Audrey Lee

The Ladybird Chapter recognized these 22 wonderful young ladies for their accomplishments achieved over the last six years in NCL, Inc. In that time, these young ladies, along with their mothers, volunteered more than 9,782 hours of philanthropic service to their community! They have served in a variety of leadership positions, along with planning events, and attending various cultural events. Additionally, they have made lasting relationships and memories within their community, organization, and mostly with their mothers. The Ladybird Chapter’s total philanthropy hours in 2023 surpassed 8,321 hours in community service. National Charity League, Inc (NCL, Inc.) is a national nonprofit mother-daughter service organization.

National Charity League, Inc. – Ladybird Chapter: National Charity League, Inc. (NCL, Inc.) is a non-profit national organization of mothers and daughters who join together in community involvement with local chapters throughout the United States. For more than 50 years, the nonprofit has thrived as one of the nation’s most distinctive and respected mother-daughter organizations. The National Charity League, Inc. Ladybird Chapter was formed in 2010 and chartered in 2012. The chapter is comprised of mothers and daughters in the Katy, Fulshear, and Richmond area committed to developing strong women leaders through serving and impacting communities today and for generations to come.

About National Charity League, Inc., Ladybird Chapter: Ladybird Chapter provides hands-on volunteer service for 29 philanthropic organizations in the community. Members are women and their daughters in grades 7–12. Through this community service, NCL, Inc. develops socially responsible community leaders and strengthens the mother-daughter relationship. The traditional six-year core program also includes leadership development and cultural activities. Mother-daughter teams nationwide are responsible, dedicated, skilled volunteers actively engaged in local community work by donating close to three million hours annually to over 6,000 charities in the United States.

